JEE Main 2022 admit cards to release soon; Know how to download, exam pattern, other details

For the direct download of the JEE Main 2022 admit card, candidates must go to jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022. No candidate will be permitted to enter the test hall without their NTA JEE admit card 2022. Personal information, exam date and time, exam centre information, exam day directions, and other information will be included in the hall ticket.

JEE Main 2022 admission cards for the June test are expected to be announced shortly. The National Testing Agency, NTA, would start the June exams on June 20, 2022. The JEE Main admit cards, along with information on the test centre and locality, will be published in around three weeks.

Within the following several days, NTA is scheduled to announce test city details for the first session of JEE Main. According to the source, it should be accessible by June 7. With exam city, students will be able to make the appropriate travel arrangements for their JEE Main Exam, if necessary.

How can you download JEE Main admit card 2022?

Candidates can follow the methods below to obtain their NTA JEE hall ticket 2022:

Go to the JEE Main 2022 official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link "JEE Main admit card 2022."

Select 'By application number and password'.

Enter your application number and password, then click 'Sign In.'

The JEE Main 2022 admit card will be displayed.

Exam pattern

According to the JEE Main exam pattern, the BE or BTech examinations will consist of three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with a total of 90 questions. The BArch paper, or Paper 2A of the JEE Main exam, will consist of three sections: Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing. The BPlanning paper, also known as Paper 2B, will include Mathematics, Aptitude examinations, and Planning-related questions.

Students must download and print for future reference. The NTA will administer the JEE Mains 2022 test in two sessions. JEE Main session 1 will take place from June 20 to 29, while session 2 will take place from July 21 to 30. The admit card for JEE Main 2022 will be given separately for both sessions. The JEE Main 2022 exam will be held as a computer-based test for admission to B.E/B.Tech programmes at NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs across the country. It is also a prerequisite for JEE Advanced.