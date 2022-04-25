Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2022: Application process for round 1 ends today, check how to register

    The candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website and do the process sooner, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
     

    JEE Main 2022: Application process for round 1 ends today, check how to register - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    For the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 application process, Monday, April 25, is the last day. The candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website and do the process sooner, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions, 1st in June and 2nd in July. The first session of JEE Main 2022 will be conducted between June 20 and June 29, and the second session will be conducted from July 21 to June 30. In its official notice, NTA stated that the dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and Result will be declared on the official JEE (Main) portal in due course. 

    Here are the steps to register for session 1:
    1) Navigate to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the link of registration for JEE Main 2022
    3) Key in the credentials
    4) Fill out the JEE Main 2022 application form
    5) Upload all the needed documents
    6) Make payments of the online registration fees online
    7) Download and take a printout for future needs. 

    When applying for the JEE Main 2022, candidates must understand the exam's basic structure. While candidates from the general category must pay Rs 600, candidates from the reserved category must pay an application fee of Rs 325 when applying for the JEE Main 2022 session 1.

    Candidates will be able to register for JEE Main 2022 session 1 until 9 pm on April 25, but they will not be able to submit their fees until 11.50 pm on the same date.

    Also read: GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be expected soon; here's how to download

    Also read: MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET to be held in August; dates to be released soon

    Also read: UP Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 begin today; know important guidelines

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check exam-day instructions for ICSE Class 10 exams here-dnm

    ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check exam-day instructions for ICSE Class 10 exams here

    NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download- adt

    NEET MDS 2022: NBEMS admit cards to be released tomorrow, Learn to download

    Do not go to study in Pakistan, you will not get a job in India AICTE

    Don't go to study in Pakistan, you will not get a job in India: AICTE

    GAT-B,BET 2022: Exams starting from April 23, check important details here -adt

    GAT-B/BET 2022: Exams starting from April 23, check important details here

    HPCET 2022: Application form released, Know fees and how to apply - adt

    HPCET 2022: Application form released, Know fees and how to apply

    Recent Stories

    BTS star Jimin's house in Seoul seized due to non-payment; read details RBA

    BTS star Jimin's house in Seoul seized due to non-payment; read details

    Heroin seized at Kandla valued at Rs 1439 crore, shipped from Iran

    Heroin seized at Kandla valued at Rs 1439 crore, shipped from Iran

    World Malaria Day 2022: Schemes introduced by government to eradicate the mosquito-borne disease-dnm

    World Malaria Day 2022: Schemes introduced by government to eradicate the mosquito-borne disease

    Will Sachin Tendulkar daughter Sara Tendulkar join Bollywood RBA

    Will Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar join Bollywood? Here's what we know

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray to miss all-party meeting by CM Uddhav Thackeray over loudspeaker row - adt

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray to miss all-party meeting by CM Uddhav Thackeray over loudspeaker row

    Recent Videos

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon