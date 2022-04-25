JEE Main 2022: Application process for round 1 ends today, check how to register

The candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website and do the process sooner, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1 application process, Monday, April 25, is the last day. The candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website and do the process sooner, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two sessions, 1st in June and 2nd in July. The first session of JEE Main 2022 will be conducted between June 20 and June 29, and the second session will be conducted from July 21 to June 30. In its official notice, NTA stated that the dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and Result will be declared on the official JEE (Main) portal in due course.

Here are the steps to register for session 1:

1) Navigate to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link of registration for JEE Main 2022

3) Key in the credentials

4) Fill out the JEE Main 2022 application form

5) Upload all the needed documents

6) Make payments of the online registration fees online

7) Download and take a printout for future needs.

When applying for the JEE Main 2022, candidates must understand the exam's basic structure. While candidates from the general category must pay Rs 600, candidates from the reserved category must pay an application fee of Rs 325 when applying for the JEE Main 2022 session 1.

Candidates will be able to register for JEE Main 2022 session 1 until 9 pm on April 25, but they will not be able to submit their fees until 11.50 pm on the same date.

