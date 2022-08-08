JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rises for general; lowers for other categories

In JEE Main 2022, the cut-off score for the Common Rank List, or General category, students has increased from 87.8992241 to 88.4121383 in the JEE Mains results from the previous year.

JEE cut-offs are determined by various factors, including the total number of candidates, available seats at participating institutions, previous year's trends, and the exam's difficulty level. This year, JEE Main was held in two sessions, the first in June and the second in July 2022. On all exam days, the test was given in two shifts.

Know the JEE Advanced eligibility cut-offs in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019

1) JEE Main Cut-Off 2022

General - 88.4121383

OBC-NCL - 67.0090297

SC - 43.082095

ST - 26.7771328

GEN-EWS - 63.1114141

Gen-PwD - 0.0031029

2) JEE Main Cut-Off 2021

General - 87.8992241

OBC-NCL - 68.0234447

SC - 46.8825338

ST - 34.6728999

GEN-EWS - 66.2214845

Gen-PwD - 0.0096375

3) JEE Main Cut-Off 2020

General - 90.3765335

OBC-NCL - 72.8887969

SC - 50.1760245

ST - 39.0696101

GEN-EWS - 70.2435518

Gen-PwD - 0.0618524

4) JEE Main Cut-Off 2019

General - 89.7548849

OBC-NCL - 74.3166557

SC - 54.0128155

ST - 44.3345172

GEN-EWS - 78.2174869

Gen-PwD - 0.1137173

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Mains result on Monday, August 8, after much speculation about the date and time. Students who took the JEE Main exam can now check and access their NTA JEE results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 24 candidates have received a perfect NTA score of 100.

JEE Advanced 2022 registrations will begin on Monday at jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2.5 lakh students who scored higher than the cut-off marks in JEE Main 2022 are eligible to apply for the exam. The JoSAA counselling process will begin following the release of the JEE Advanced 2022 results. JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to IITs, NITs, and other institutions, whereas JEE Main 2022 qualified candidates can apply for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutions.

