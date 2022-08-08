JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rises for general; lowers for other categories
In JEE Main 2022, the cut-off score for the Common Rank List, or General category, students has increased from 87.8992241 to 88.4121383 in the JEE Mains results from the previous year.
The JEE Main 2022 cut-off marks have been reduced for all students, except for the General category. The cut-off for the Common Rank List, or General category, students in JEE Main 2022 has increased from 87.8992241 to 88.4121383 in the JEE Mains result 2022. However, the JEE Main 2022 cut-off for candidates belonging to reserved categories such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) has decreased.
JEE cut-offs are determined by various factors, including the total number of candidates, available seats at participating institutions, previous year's trends, and the exam's difficulty level. This year, JEE Main was held in two sessions, the first in June and the second in July 2022. On all exam days, the test was given in two shifts.
Know the JEE Advanced eligibility cut-offs in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019
1) JEE Main Cut-Off 2022
General - 88.4121383
OBC-NCL - 67.0090297
SC - 43.082095
ST - 26.7771328
GEN-EWS - 63.1114141
Gen-PwD - 0.0031029
2) JEE Main Cut-Off 2021
General - 87.8992241
OBC-NCL - 68.0234447
SC - 46.8825338
ST - 34.6728999
GEN-EWS - 66.2214845
Gen-PwD - 0.0096375
3) JEE Main Cut-Off 2020
General - 90.3765335
OBC-NCL - 72.8887969
SC - 50.1760245
ST - 39.0696101
GEN-EWS - 70.2435518
Gen-PwD - 0.0618524
4) JEE Main Cut-Off 2019
General - 89.7548849
OBC-NCL - 74.3166557
SC - 54.0128155
ST - 44.3345172
GEN-EWS - 78.2174869
Gen-PwD - 0.1137173
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Mains result on Monday, August 8, after much speculation about the date and time. Students who took the JEE Main exam can now check and access their NTA JEE results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 24 candidates have received a perfect NTA score of 100.
JEE Advanced 2022 registrations will begin on Monday at jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2.5 lakh students who scored higher than the cut-off marks in JEE Main 2022 are eligible to apply for the exam. The JoSAA counselling process will begin following the release of the JEE Advanced 2022 results. JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to IITs, NITs, and other institutions, whereas JEE Main 2022 qualified candidates can apply for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutions.
