Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rises for general; lowers for other categories

    In JEE Main 2022, the cut-off score for the Common Rank List, or General category, students has increased from 87.8992241 to 88.4121383 in the JEE Mains results from the previous year.

    JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rise for general; lowers for other categories - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    The JEE Main 2022 cut-off marks have been reduced for all students, except for the General category. The cut-off for the Common Rank List, or General category, students in JEE Main 2022 has increased from 87.8992241 to 88.4121383 in the JEE Mains result 2022. However, the JEE Main 2022 cut-off for candidates belonging to reserved categories such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) has decreased.

    JEE cut-offs are determined by various factors, including the total number of candidates, available seats at participating institutions, previous year's trends, and the exam's difficulty level. This year, JEE Main was held in two sessions, the first in June and the second in July 2022. On all exam days, the test was given in two shifts.

    Know the JEE Advanced eligibility cut-offs in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019
    1) JEE Main Cut-Off 2022
    General - 88.4121383
    OBC-NCL - 67.0090297
    SC - 43.082095
    ST - 26.7771328
    GEN-EWS - 63.1114141 
    Gen-PwD - 0.0031029

    2) JEE Main Cut-Off 2021
    General - 87.8992241
    OBC-NCL - 68.0234447
    SC - 46.8825338
    ST - 34.6728999
    GEN-EWS - 66.2214845
    Gen-PwD - 0.0096375

    3) JEE Main Cut-Off 2020
    General - 90.3765335
    OBC-NCL - 72.8887969
    SC - 50.1760245
    ST - 39.0696101
    GEN-EWS - 70.2435518
    Gen-PwD - 0.0618524

    4) JEE Main Cut-Off 2019
    General - 89.7548849
    OBC-NCL - 74.3166557
    SC - 54.0128155
    ST - 44.3345172
    GEN-EWS - 78.2174869
    Gen-PwD - 0.1137173

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Mains result on Monday, August 8, after much speculation about the date and time. Students who took the JEE Main exam can now check and access their NTA JEE results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 24 candidates have received a perfect NTA score of 100.

    JEE Advanced 2022 registrations will begin on Monday at jeeadv.ac.in. The top 2.5 lakh students who scored higher than the cut-off marks in JEE Main 2022 are eligible to apply for the exam. The JoSAA counselling process will begin following the release of the JEE Advanced 2022 results. JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for admission to IITs, NITs, and other institutions, whereas JEE Main 2022 qualified candidates can apply for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutions.

    Also Read: JEE Main 2022: Session 2 answer key soon; know details here

    Also Read: JEE Advanced 2022: Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam, how to apply & more

    Also Read: TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Advanced 2022 Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam how to apply more gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022: Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam, how to apply & more

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details - adt

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details

    CLAT 2023 Registrations to begin from today know important documents required gcw

    CLAT 2023: Registrations to begin from today; know important documents required

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared toppers list 24 candidates score perfect 100 announces National Testing Agency gcw

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared; 24 candidates score perfect 100, announces NTA

    JEE Mains Result 2022 Session 2 result rank cards released know how to check them gcw

    JEE Mains Result 2022: Session 2 result out, rank cards released; know how to check them

    Recent Stories

    football EPL 2022-23: Is Erik Ten Hag pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat? Man United boss responds snt

    Is Ten Hag pleased with Ronaldo's show despite Brighton defeat? Man United boss responds

    Shocking 5 rare photos of Britney Spears that makes her look unrecognisable drb

    Shocking! 5 rare photos of Britney Spears that makes her look unrecognisable

    JEE Advanced 2022 Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam how to apply more gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022: Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam, how to apply & more

    CWG 2022, IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final snt

    CWG 2022, IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final

    Delhi Crime 2 Shefali Shah back as DCP Vartika watch the trailer here drb

    Delhi Crime 2: Shefali Shah’s back as DCP Vartika; watch the trailer here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon