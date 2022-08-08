Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details

    Both the TS ICET Answer Key 2022 and the response sheet are available on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. The link to the objection has also been released and can be accessed through the website.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    The Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, conducted the TS ICET Exam 2022 on July 27 and 28. On August 4, 2022, the Answer Key, Response Sheet, and objection link for the TS ICET Exam 2022 were released. 

    Candidates can download the TS ICET Answer Key 2022 and the response sheet from the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. The objection link has also been made public and can be accessed through the website.

    The objection link has been released for all candidates who wish to file objections in case of discrepancies in the answer key. Candidates who wish to raise an issue but have not yet completed the form should do it soon as the link will close at 5 pm on Monday, August 8, 2022. Candidates' objections will not be considered if they do not submit the objection link form.

    Candidates can review the answer key and response sheet first, and if they have any concerns, they can fill out the objection link form.

    Know how to raise an objection:
    1) Navigate to the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in
    2) Click on the Key objection link on the homepage
    3) After that, the instructions for submitting an objection will be provided
    4) Follow the instruction and do it  accordingly and submit

    Candidates are encouraged to fill out the objection form sooner. The TS ICET 2022 Result will be available shortly.
     

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 11:47 AM IST
