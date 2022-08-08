JEE Advanced 2022: Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam, how to apply & more

Candidates should be aware that the JEE Advance 2022 application deadline is August 11, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam will be held on August 28 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Know all important documents needed to apply for JEE Advanced 2022.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process commenced on Sunday. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will host the JEE Advanced 2022 admission test on August 28. If a candidate got a top 2,50,00 JEE Main rank, they can apply for JEE Advanced 2022 via the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advance 2022 application deadline is August 11, 2022, and candidates should be aware of this.

Important documents required

10th class certificate or birth certificate.

12th or equivalent exam certificates.

Category, PwD or DS certificate (if applicable).

Scribe letter (if applicable).

PIO card or OCI certificate (if required).

Also Read | CLAT 2023: Registrations to begin from today; know important documents required

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2022?

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Enter your JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password as your login information.

Step 3: Submit the registration form along with the necessary information.

Step 4: Upload the necessary papers in accordance with the requirements.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Review all the information before submitting the application.

Also Read | JEE Mains Results 2022 declared; 24 candidates score perfect 100, announces NTA

The JEE Advanced test date for 2022 has been made public. On August 28, the JEE Advanced 2022 test is planned to be given. On a single day, two papers of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 will be administered. From 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 test will be given. In the meanwhile, Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 to 5:30. It is required that you appear in both papers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the phase two exams of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 at some centres. The exams that were postponed will now take place between August 24 and August 28, according to M. Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Also Read | CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon