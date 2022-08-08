Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Advanced 2022: Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam, how to apply & more

    Candidates should be aware that the JEE Advance 2022 application deadline is August 11, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam will be held on August 28 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Know all important documents needed to apply for JEE Advanced 2022.

    JEE Advanced 2022 Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam how to apply more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 application process commenced on Sunday. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will host the JEE Advanced 2022 admission test on August 28. If a candidate got a top 2,50,00 JEE Main rank, they can apply for JEE Advanced 2022 via the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advance 2022 application deadline is August 11, 2022, and candidates should be aware of this. 

    Important documents required

    • 10th class certificate or birth certificate.
    • 12th or equivalent exam certificates.
    • Category, PwD or DS certificate (if applicable).
    • Scribe letter (if applicable).
    • PIO card or OCI certificate (if required).

    Also Read | CLAT 2023: Registrations to begin from today; know important documents required

    How to apply for JEE Advanced 2022?

    • Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.
    • Step 2: Enter your JEE Main 2022 Application Number and Password as your login information.
    • Step 3: Submit the registration form along with the necessary information.
    • Step 4: Upload the necessary papers in accordance with the requirements.
    • Step 5: Pay the application fee.
    • Step 6: Review all the information before submitting the application.

    Also Read | JEE Mains Results 2022 declared; 24 candidates score perfect 100, announces NTA

    The JEE Advanced test date for 2022 has been made public. On August 28, the JEE Advanced 2022 test is planned to be given. On a single day, two papers of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 will be administered. From 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 test will be given. In the meanwhile, Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 to 5:30. It is required that you appear in both papers.

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the phase two exams of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 at some centres. The exams that were postponed will now take place between August 24 and August 28, according to M. Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

    Also Read | CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details - adt

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details

    CLAT 2023 Registrations to begin from today know important documents required gcw

    CLAT 2023: Registrations to begin from today; know important documents required

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared toppers list 24 candidates score perfect 100 announces National Testing Agency gcw

    JEE Mains Results 2022 declared; 24 candidates score perfect 100, announces NTA

    JEE Mains Result 2022 Session 2 result rank cards released know how to check them gcw

    JEE Mains Result 2022: Session 2 result out, rank cards released; know how to check them

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be announced on August 8; know time, websites here - adt

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be announced on August 8; know time, websites here

    Recent Stories

    CWG 2022, IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final snt

    CWG 2022, IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final

    Delhi Crime 2 Shefali Shah back as DCP Vartika watch the trailer here drb

    Delhi Crime 2: Shefali Shah’s back as DCP Vartika; watch the trailer here

    NIA conducts raids in Jammu against Jamaat e Islami members in terror funding case gcw

    NIA conducts raids in Jammu against Jamaat-e-Islami members in terror funding case

    football 3 goals in 19 minutes! The Pedri-Lewandowski connection sparks jubilation among Barcelona fans snt

    3 goals in 19 minutes! The Pedri-Lewandowski connection sparks jubilation among Barcelona fans

    Want to update your Aadhaar Card? Know how to find the nearest enrolment centres here - adt

    Want to update your Aadhaar Card? Know how to find the nearest enrolment centres here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon