JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result declared; check steps here

The results of the first round of JAC Delhi Counselling, which will lead to admission to BTech and other courses at five institutions across the national capital, have been released. Candidates can check it out at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Based on JEE Main results, joint admission counselling (JAC) is held at Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

The first round of registration closed on September 25. This year, there are 6,502 BTech and 90 BArch seats available. Selected candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the institutions assigned to them from September 29 to October 4 based on their JEE Main rank.

JAC's coordinating institution this year is Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) in Delhi.

Know how to check the JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling first seat allotment list:

1) Go to the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

2) Click on the first seat allotment list link

3) Key in the required credentials, application number and password

4) round one seat allotment list will be displayed

5) Download and take a printout

