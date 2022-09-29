KCET 2022: Revised result to be released on October 1; know details

The KEA prepared the KCET 2022 result for over 20,000 repeater candidates solely based on their KCET score, not their PUC marks. The revised results will be accessible via the KEA's official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 revised result as per Karnataka High Court instructions will be released on October 1, 2022. The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, announced the KCET 2022 revised result date on September 28, 2022, in an official notice. The KCET 2022 results will be released following the revised rankings ordered by the High Court. When the KCET 2022 revised results are released, candidates can view them on the official website.

The revised results will be released following the High Court's approval of KEA's revised ranking calculation. KCET 2022 results for 2020-21 repeater candidates will be prepared after a 6 per cent deduction. Six marks in Physics, five in Chemistry, and seven in Mathematics will be deducted from the total of 100 marks. On September 23, 2022, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty granted the KEA permission to proceed with the proposed method.

The KEA prepared the KCET 2022 result for over 20,000 repeater candidates based solely on their KCET score and not their PUC marks. Some students challenged the KEA's decision in the Karnataka High Court. On September 3, the court overturned the KEA's decision and ordered that the rankings be redone with 50 per cent PUC marks for repeater students.

The link to the revised results will be activated on the KEA's official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates must log in to their accounts using the requested credentials, such as their roll number, date of birth, and others, to view their results.

Also read: KCET 2022: Girls outperform boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test

Also read: JEECUP Counseling Round 4 Registrations 2022 commences today; know important dates, details here

Also read: IIT Bombay CEED Registration 2023 to commence from October 5; know details here