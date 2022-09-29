Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KCET 2022: Revised result to be released on October 1; know details

    The KEA prepared the KCET 2022 result for over 20,000 repeater candidates solely based on their KCET score, not their PUC marks. The revised results will be accessible via the KEA's official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

    KCET 2022: Revised result to be released on October 1; know details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

    Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 revised result as per Karnataka High Court instructions will be released on October 1, 2022. The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, announced the KCET 2022 revised result date on September 28, 2022, in an official notice. The KCET 2022 results will be released following the revised rankings ordered by the High Court. When the KCET 2022 revised results are released, candidates can view them on the official website.

    The revised results will be released following the High Court's approval of KEA's revised ranking calculation. KCET 2022 results for 2020-21 repeater candidates will be prepared after a 6 per cent deduction. Six marks in Physics, five in Chemistry, and seven in Mathematics will be deducted from the total of 100 marks. On September 23, 2022, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty granted the KEA permission to proceed with the proposed method.

    The KEA prepared the KCET 2022 result for over 20,000 repeater candidates based solely on their KCET score and not their PUC marks. Some students challenged the KEA's decision in the Karnataka High Court. On September 3, the court overturned the KEA's decision and ordered that the rankings be redone with 50 per cent PUC marks for repeater students.

    The link to the revised results will be activated on the KEA's official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates must log in to their accounts using the requested credentials, such as their roll number, date of birth, and others, to view their results.

    Also read: KCET 2022: Girls outperform boys in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test

    Also read: JEECUP Counseling Round 4 Registrations 2022 commences today; know important dates, details here

    Also read: IIT Bombay CEED Registration 2023 to commence from October 5; know details here

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today; know details here - adt

    UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today; know details here

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 announced at ibpsin know how to check marks gcw

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Score card released at ibps.in, know how to download it

    Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 to close on September 28 How to apply last minute gcw

    Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 to close on September 28; How to apply last minute?

    JoSAA counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result for IIT, NIT+ admissions to be announced on September 28 - adt

    JoSAA counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result for IIT, NIT+ admissions to be announced on September 28

    SBI Clerk 2022: Registration process deadline for 5000+ positions ends today; check details - adt

    SBI Clerk 2022: Registration process deadline for 5000+ positions ends today; check details

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: It was nice to play a game on a tricky wicket - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'It was nice to play a game on a tricky wicket' - Rohit Sharma

    Hurricane Ian ravages Florida after landfall; many houses swept away - adt

    Hurricane Ian ravages Florida after landfall; many houses swept away

    Rapper Coolio dies at 59: US rapper known for the iconic hit Gangsta's Paradise is no more RBA

    Rapper Coolio dies at 59: US rapper known for the iconic hit Gangsta's Paradise is no more

    FIFA-AFC representatives meets SAI, AIFF, state associations-ayh

    FIFA-AFC representatives meets SAI, AIFF, state associations

    Naane Varuven Vs Ponniyin Selvan? Here's what Dhanush's film producer has to say RBA

    Naane Varuven Vs Ponniyin Selvan? Here's what Dhanush's film producer has to say

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy

    Video Icon