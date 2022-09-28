UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today; know details here

Candidates must pay a counselling fee of Rs 3000 when registering for the UP NEET PG Counselling process. This payment can be made online with a credit card, a debit card, or through net banking.

The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, DGMEUP, conducts the UP NEET PG Counselling 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the UP NEET PG Counselling process should remember that the deadline is Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

According to the schedule, candidates can register for the UP NEET PG Counselling process until 2 pm today, September 28, 2022. The merit list for the counselling process is expected to be released shortly after registrations close.

Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to apply for the NEET PG Counselling 2022 for the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Know how to apply for the UP NEET PG Counselling 2022:

1) Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in

2) Click on the registration link

3) Key in the NEET PG roll number and email id

4) Complete the application form and attach the documents

5) Make the payment and click on submit

6) Download and take a printout

When registering for the UP NEET PG Counselling process, candidates must pay a counselling fee of Rs 3000. This payment can be made online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.

The DGMEUP will release the merit list for PG candidates once registration is completed. The merit is expected to be released on September 28, 2022, or September 29, 2022, according to the official schedule.

