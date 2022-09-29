CUET PG 2022: Application correction window opens today; check fields of correction allowed here

The exam was given from September 1 to 12, 2022 (with the exception of September 8), and the results for admission to the PG programs offered by the participating institutes were announced on September 26, 2022.

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 application correction window will open on Thursday (September 29) as per the schedule released by the NTA. Candidates can access the application correction window by going to the cuet.nta.nic.in official website.

According to the National Testing Agency, the students can make changes to their CUET PG Application forms up until September 30, 2022, at 11:50 p.m.

To use the application form, candidates must log in to their portal using their application number and birthdate.

According to the official notification issued by the NTA, the forms for correcting these modifications will be made accessible by the evening of September 29, 2022. After the NTA announced the CUET PG results for 2022, some applicants requested permission to make changes to the information they entered on the online application form.

CUET PG 2022: Check fields of correction allowed

Any one - Candidate's Name, Mother's Name or Father's Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

PwBD

Choice of Universities

CUET PG 2022: Here's how to make corrections

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

Go to Candidate Activity and click on 'Correction Window for CUET(PG)-2022'

Enter your log in details

You will be able to see your application. Go to the edit option and make changes

Pay the fees

Submit the revised application and take a printout for future reference

