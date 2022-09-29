Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET PG 2022: Application correction window opens today; check fields of correction allowed here

    The exam was given from September 1 to 12, 2022 (with the exception of September 8), and the results for admission to the PG programs offered by the participating institutes were announced on September 26, 2022.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 application correction window will open on Thursday (September 29) as per the schedule released by the NTA. Candidates can access the application correction window by going to the cuet.nta.nic.in official website.

    According to the National Testing Agency, the students can make changes to their CUET PG Application forms up until September 30, 2022, at 11:50 p.m.

    Also read: UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today; know details here

    To use the application form, candidates must log in to their portal using their application number and birthdate.

    According to the official notification issued by the NTA, the forms for correcting these modifications will be made accessible by the evening of September 29, 2022. After the NTA announced the CUET PG results for 2022, some applicants requested permission to make changes to the information they entered on the online application form.

    Also read: IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Score card released at ibps.in, know how to download it

    CUET PG 2022: Check fields of correction allowed

    Any one - Candidate's Name, Mother's Name or Father's Name
    Date of Birth
    Gender
    Category
    PwBD
    Choice of Universities

    Also read: Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 to close on September 28; How to apply last minute?

    CUET PG 2022: Here's how to make corrections

    Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
    Go to Candidate Activity and click on 'Correction Window for CUET(PG)-2022'
    Enter your log in details
    You will be able to see your application. Go to the edit option and make changes
    Pay the fees
    Submit the revised application and take a printout for future reference

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
