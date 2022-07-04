ICSE Result 2022: CISCE to announce class 10th result soon; know expected date, other details

As per recent reports, the ICSE 10th Term 2 results will be released next week. Students can check their board exam results online once they are released at cisce.org.



The ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 are expected to be released very soon by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE. As per recent reports, the ICSE 10th Term 2 results will be released next week. Students can check their board exam results online once they are released at cisce.org.

The ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 will be announced for the 10th board exams held from April 25 to May 20, 2022. Unlike in 2021, the exams were held offline for everyone and in two terms this time. CISCE, like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), divided the exams into semesters 1 and 2 for everyone.

According to recent reports, CISCE has not provided an official result date for the ICSE 10th Results 2022. According to these reports, the board exam results are expected to be released on July 15, 2022.

Know the Expected date of ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022

1) July 15, 2022 - ICSE Semester 2 Result 2022

2) 1-2 days before the result - CISCE 10th Result 2022

ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 will also be sent to all students' schools. The principals would then be able to download and distribute the results to all students. If students cannot access their Class 10th Results online, they can obtain them from their respective schools.

Once confirmed, the ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 date will be updated here. Everyone should keep their roll numbers safe and keep an eye on the official website for updates on CISCE results 2022.

