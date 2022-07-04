Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE to announce class 10th result soon; know expected date, other details

    As per recent reports, the ICSE 10th Term 2 results will be released next week. Students can check their board exam results online once they are released at cisce.org.

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE to announce class 10th result soon; know expected date, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 3:56 PM IST


    The ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 are expected to be released very soon by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE. As per recent reports, the ICSE 10th Term 2 results will be released next week. Students can check their board exam results online once they are released at cisce.org.

    The ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 will be announced for the 10th board exams held from April 25 to May 20, 2022. Unlike in 2021, the exams were held offline for everyone and in two terms this time. CISCE, like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), divided the exams into semesters 1 and 2 for everyone.

    According to recent reports, CISCE has not provided an official result date for the ICSE 10th Results 2022. According to these reports, the board exam results are expected to be released on July 15, 2022.

    Know the Expected date of ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 
    1) July 15, 2022 - ICSE Semester 2 Result 2022
    2) 1-2 days before the result - CISCE 10th Result 2022

    ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 Results 2022 will also be sent to all students' schools. The principals would then be able to download and distribute the results to all students. If students cannot access their Class 10th Results online, they can obtain them from their respective schools.

    Once confirmed, the ICSE Class 10th Result 2022 date will be updated here. Everyone should keep their roll numbers safe and keep an eye on the official website for updates on CISCE results 2022.

    Also Read: COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites

    Also Read: Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: Matric result to be announced on July 6; know time, websites, other details

    Also Read: PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites - adt

    COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: Matric result to be announced on July 6; know time, websites, other details - adt

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: Matric result to be announced on July 6; know time, websites, other details

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here - adt

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board to announce class 10 result on July 5; know details here

    CBSE class 10th Result 2022 for term 2 may be announced today; know websites, other details - adt

    CBSE class 10th Result 2022 for term 2 may be announced today; know websites, other details

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: BSE matric result date and time to be announced today - adt

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: BSE matric result date and time to be announced today

    Recent Stories

    Big Boss Malayalam Dilsha Prasannan becomes the first woman in history to flinch the trophy drb

    Big Boss Malayalam: Dilsha Prasannan becomes the first woman in history to flinch the trophy

    Who was Tarun Majumdar? Acclaimed filmmaker passes away at 92 RBA

    Who was Tarun Majumdar? Acclaimed filmmaker passes away at 92

    COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites - adt

    COMEDK Result 2022: Result to be announced on July 5; know how to check, official websites

    Asianet News Report Impact: ADGP-rank officer arrested in SI recruitment scam

    Asianet News Report Impact: ADGP-rank officer arrested in SI recruitment scam

    Meet Esha Gupta's boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar; know his net worth, salary and more RBA

    Meet Esha Gupta's boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar; know his net worth, salary and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon