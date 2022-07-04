Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: Matric result to be announced on July 6; know time, websites, other details

    This year, 5 lakh students took the BSE class X examination. The class ten examination took place between April 29 and May 7.
     

    Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: Matric result to be announced on July 6; know time, websites, other details
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    The Odisha Board of Secondary Education will release the Odisha class 10 Result 2022 on July 6. The outcome will be announced at 1 pm. Candidates who took the Odisha class 10th examination can view their results at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

    This year, 5 lakh students took the BSE class X examination. The class ten examination took place between April 29 and May 7.

    Last year, the BSE Odisha class 10th results were released on June 25. The BSE Odisha class 10th exam was cancelled in 2021 due to an increase in COVID- 19 cases across the country.

    Here's how to check the Odisha Matric Result 2022:
    1) Go to the official site of BSE Odisha, bseodisha.ac.in
    2) Click on the result link available
    3) Enter your credentials and log in
    4) The result will be displayed on the monitor's screen
    5) Check the result details and download it
    6) Take a print of the same for further reference 

    COVID-19 guidelines required that these exams be administered in an offline format. In addition, the HSC results are expected to be published on the state's main result portal, orissaresults.nic.in.

    All papers, with the exception of vocational trades and third language subjects, were worth 80 marks.

    The evaluation of answer sheets began on May 21 at 58 evaluation centres across the state.

