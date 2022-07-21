ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2022 announced; know how to check

CA Inter Exams 2022 were held in May, from May 14 to May 31, 2022. Candidates who took the May Inter Exams can now access their CA Results 2022 online.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate examination, which was held in May 2022. Candidates can now access their results via icai.org, icai.nic.in, or any other institute website.

Students must enter their roll number and PIN or registration number to view their ICAI Inter results. Here are the steps they must take:

Know how to check the ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2022:

1) Visit the official website, icai.nic.in

2) Click on the Intermediate examination result link on the homepage

3) With the required credentials, such as roll number and PIN/registration number, login

4) Submit the details

5) The result will be on the screen

6) Take a print

In addition to the Inter Result, the ICAI has released the CA Inter Merit List for the May 2022 Exams. Candidates can access the CA Result Merit List following the above method.

To pass the CA Inter Exams, candidates must have attained the expected minimum pass percentage of 50 per cent, with 40 per cent marks in each section.

The institute released the CA Final May exam results earlier this month. Anil Shah of Mumbai toped the CA final exam this year and scored 82.5 per cent. He was followed in the rankings by Akshat Goyal of Jaipur in second place and Shrushtu Keyurbhai Sanghavi in third place, with 79.88 per cent. The Final Exam this year was taken by 1,18,771 students and was administered in 489 locations across the country.

