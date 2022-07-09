ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result likely to be announced between July 15 and 20; know details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Final Result 2022 date was announced by ICAI CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal on Saturday, July 9, 2022. In his recent tweet, CA Final Result 2022 is expected to be released between July 15 and 20, 2022. More information can be found on the official website, icai.org.

Date confirmation for the ICAI CA Final Result 2022 is expected soon. Students should be aware that, in the past, when two dates were provided, the CA results were usually announced on the first date. The CA Final Result is more likely to be announced on July 15, 2022, than on July 20, 2022.

Students should be aware that the dates for the CA Inter Foundation Result 2022 have not yet been announced. According to the ICAI CCM, the error in the tweet mentioning the CA Foundation result date has been corrected. As a result, the CA Inter and Foundation Result 2022 date is expected to be released soon.

CA Final Result 2022 will be released for the May exams, which will be held from May 14 to May 30, 2022. Please remember that students need their ICAI CA admit cards to check their CA Final exam results in 2022. CA Inter Results 2022 will also be released soon for the May exams.

There has been no update on the CA Foundation Result 2022 date. However, because these exams were held in June, the results are not expected until the end of July 2022. Students are encouraged to check back here and on the official website for updates.

