ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 releasing today; know website, other details

To check the CA Inter results, candidates must enter their registration number or PIN along with their roll number on the official website.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date to release the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination, which was held in May 2022. Following the notification, the result is expected to be announced on Thursday, July 21. Students can check their scores once the results are available on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in.

To check the CA Inter results, candidates must enter their registration number or PIN along with their roll number on the official website.

ICAI has not issued any confirmed time; however, the institute has confirmed that the results for the May 2022 session will be announced on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Know how to check the ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022:

1) Go to the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in

2) Click on the CA Intermediate Result 2022 link on the homepage

3) Key in the registration number or PIN along with the roll number to log in and submit

4) The result will be on the monitor's screen

5) Download and save the scorecard

The ICAI released the CA Final Results for the May 2022 session. Anil Shah of Mumbai topped this year's CA final exam with an 82.5 per cent score. With 79.88 per cent, he was followed in the rankings by Akshat Goyal of Jaipur in second place and Shrushtu Keyurbhai Sanghavi in third place. This year's Final exam was taken by 1,18,771 students and was given in 489 locations across the country.

Also read: ICAI CA Final May results 2022 likely to be announced on July 15; Details here

Also read: ICAI likely to release CA Final Result 2022 on July 15; here's how to check

Also read: ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result likely to be announced between July 15 and 20; know details here