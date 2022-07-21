Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 releasing today; know website, other details

    To check the CA Inter results, candidates must enter their registration number or PIN along with their roll number on the official website.

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 releasing today; know website, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 9:48 AM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the date to release the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate examination, which was held in May 2022. Following the notification, the result is expected to be announced on Thursday, July 21. Students can check their scores once the results are available on the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in.

     

    To check the CA Inter results, candidates must enter their registration number or PIN along with their roll number on the official website.

    ICAI has not issued any confirmed time; however, the institute has confirmed that the results for the May 2022 session will be announced on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

    Know how to check the ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022:
    1) Go to the official ICAI website, icai.nic.in
    2) Click on the CA Intermediate Result 2022 link on the homepage
    3) Key in the registration number or PIN along with the roll number to log in and submit
    4) The result will be on the monitor's screen
    5) Download and save the scorecard

    The ICAI released the CA Final Results for the May 2022 session. Anil Shah of Mumbai topped this year's CA final exam with an 82.5 per cent score. With 79.88 per cent, he was followed in the rankings by Akshat Goyal of Jaipur in second place and Shrushtu Keyurbhai Sanghavi in third place. This year's Final exam was taken by 1,18,771 students and was given in 489 locations across the country.

    Also read: ICAI CA Final May results 2022 likely to be announced on July 15; Details here

    Also read: ICAI likely to release CA Final Result 2022 on July 15; here's how to check

    Also read: ICAI CA Final, Foundation Result likely to be announced between July 15 and 20; know details here

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released today; know details to check - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released today; know details to check

    JEE Main second session postponed to begin from July 25 announces NTA gcw

    JEE Main second session postponed, to begin from July 25, announces NTA

    REET 2022 RBSE releases admit card Here s how to download it and other details gcw

    REET 2022 admit card released; Here's how to download it and other details

    ICSI CS Foundation CSEET results 2022 declared know how to check scores gcw

    ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET results 2022 declared; know how to check scores

    Recent Stories

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released today; know details to check - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released today; know details to check

    Wednesday box office report Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Thor Love and Thunder drb

    Box Office Report: Will Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Hit: The First Case’ cross Rs 10 crores?

    Presidential election vote counting today 10 updates - adt

    Presidential election vote counting today | 10 updates

    Gangubai RRR not included in most streamed Hindi movies of 2022 list drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR not included in most streamed Hindi movies of 2022 list?

    Recent Videos

    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon