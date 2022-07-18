GCET Results 2022: Goa Common Entrance Test result released; know how to check

Candidates do not need login information to view their GCET Results 2022. Candidates can now download and view their GCET results online at dte.goa.gov.in.

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE Goa, announced the Goa Common Entrance Test, GCET Results 2022, online on Monday, July 18, 2022. Candidates can now download and view their GCET results online at dte.goa.gov.in, the official website. Here are the steps to check your GCET results.

Goa, GCET Results 2022 were released on Monday to over 3,000 students. All registered candidates took the GCET 2022 exam on July 11 and 12, 2022. All of these candidates took the exam in 16 different locations across Goa, with results expected soon.

Candidates do not need any login information to view their GCET Results 2022. They can download GCET Results by following the steps outlined below.

Here's how to check the GCET Result 2022:

1) Candidates must go to the official website, dte.goa.gov.in

2) Click on the 'GCET Results 2022' link on the homepage

3) On the new page, click on 'Download GCET 2022 Results'

4) On the new page, a PDF file of roll numbers will open

5) Search for your number among qualified candidates

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their GCT Results 2022 score cards at all times. This result would then be useful when applying for admissions. Students should know that the GCET Results 2022 will only be used for admissions to the state's engineering and pharmacy degree seats.

