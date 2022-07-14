TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 out; know how to download

On July 24, 2022, the written examination for Group 4 services will be held. To obtain their admission cards, applicants can visit the official website.

The Tamil Nadu, Public Service Commission, has issued TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022. Candidates who intend to take the Combined Civil Services Examination 4 can obtain their admit cards from TNPSC's official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

On July 24, 2022, the written examination for Group 4 services will be held. Candidates can obtain their admit cards from the official website by following the simple steps below.

Know how to download TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022:

1) Go to the official site on tnpsc.gov.in

2) Click on the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link

3) Login information must be entered, then click 'Submit'

4) On the monitor, the admit card will show up

5) Check the details on the admit card and download it

6) Take the hard copy for further need

Tamil Naidu Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service, and Tamil Naidu Housing Board Subordinate Service, 7301 posts will be filled through the TNPSC Group 4 notification. Candidates can visit the TNPSC official website for more information.

Also Read: Want to apply for top government job? Check entire list of openings, application deadline and more

Also Read: TN 11th Result 2022 announced; know pass percentage, toppers, other details

Also Read: TN TET 202TN TET 2022 correction window opens today; here's how you can access it