    TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 out; know how to download

    On July 24, 2022, the written examination for Group 4 services will be held. To obtain their admission cards, applicants can visit the official website.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    The Tamil Nadu, Public Service Commission, has issued TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022. Candidates who intend to take the Combined Civil Services Examination 4 can obtain their admit cards from TNPSC's official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

    On July 24, 2022, the written examination for Group 4 services will be held. Candidates can obtain their admit cards from the official website by following the simple steps below.

    Know how to download TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: 
    1) Go to the official site on tnpsc.gov.in
    2) Click on the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link 
    3) Login information must be entered, then click 'Submit'
    4) On the monitor, the admit card will show up
    5) Check the details on the admit card and download it
    6) Take the hard copy for further need

    Tamil Naidu Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Naidu Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, Tamil Naidu Slum Clearance Board Non-Technical Subordinate Service, and Tamil Naidu Housing Board Subordinate Service, 7301 posts will be filled through the TNPSC Group 4 notification. Candidates can visit the TNPSC official website for more information.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
