TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for assistant director positions; know details here

The exam will be held in two sessions on November 5, 2022, using computer-based testing (CBT).

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for the position of Assistant Director from women only. Interested candidates should apply on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The deadline for applying for the positions is August 16, 2022. The correction window will open from August 21, 2022, to August 23, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 11 positions in the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, including those in the Tamil Nadu General Service.

The unreserved category has an age limit of 32 years. SC/ST/MBCs/OBCMs/Backwash classes (Muslims)/Destitute widows have no age limit. Ex-servicemen and people with benchmark disabilities are exempt from the upper age limit.

Regarding education, a candidate must hold a Post Graduate Degree in Home Science, Psychology, Sociology, Child Development, Food and Nutrition, Social Work, or Rehabilitation Science.

Applicants from the general category must pay a registration fee of Rs 150 and an examination fee of Rs 200. Concessions are available for some categories, including three free changes and full exemption.

Here's how to apply:

1) Go to the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

2) Click on 'Apply Online'

3) Enter the required credentials and then log in

4) Complete the application form

5) Upload the required documents

6) Make the payment of the application form

7) Now submit

