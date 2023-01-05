Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Foreign universities will need UGC's approval to set up campuses in India

    University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that foreign varsities with campuses in India are only permitted to offer full-time programmes in physical mode and not online or distance learning.  

    Foreign universities will need the University Grants Commission's approval to set up campuses in India, and the initial approval will be for ten years, the panel's chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday, January 5, 2023. 

    Additionally, Kumar stressed that foreign varsities with campuses in India are only permitted to offer full-time programmes in physical mode and not online or distance learning.  

    As the UGC announced the draft regulations for 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India', Kumar said that the universities would have the freedom to devise their own admission policy and fee structure. 

     

    Furthermore, Kumar said that foreign varsities must ensure that the quality of education provided at their Indian campuses is on par with that provided at their main campus.

    On funds and funding, Kumar said that the Foreign Exchange Management Act would govern the cross-border movement of funds.

    The final norms will be notified by the end of the month after taking into account feedback from stakeholders, said Kumar and the approval granted to foreign varsities would be renewed in the ninth year, subject to certain conditions being met.

    (With inputs from PTI)

