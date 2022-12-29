UGC NET 2023: NTA announces exam dates, to start from February 21; registration to begin today

UGC NET 2023: According to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar's tweet, the UGC-NET exams will be held between February 21, 2023, and March 10, 2023. The UGC-NET exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) in 83 subjects.

The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for conducting the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test UGC-NET exam on its official website. The UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, tweeted and informed that the UGC-NET exams will be held between February 21, 2023, and March 10, 2023. The entire schedule will be soon released on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) in 83 subjects.

Interested candidates can visit the website mentioned above to register themselves. Registration will begin today, December 29, 2022. The deadline to fill out the application form is January 17, 2023. Interested candidates must apply by 5:00 pm on January 17, 2023, as applications received after that time will not be accepted.

UGC-NET 2023: know how to fill out the application form

1) Navigate to the official website of UGC-NET 2023, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2) Check for the 'Apply for UGC-NET 2023' link on the homepage

3) Key in the required credentials to register on the portal

4) Now, log in with the new credentials and complete the application form

5) Upload the required documents and make the payment

6) Submit the form and take a printout

The NTA administered the UGC NET 2022 Exam in four phases from July to October 2022. Candidates' results for the same have been announced today. UGC NET passing marks for the general category are 40 per cent in both papers, and for SC, ST, PwD, and OBC-NCL candidates, it is 35 per cent in both papers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET, a test designed to determine Indian nationals' eligibility for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

