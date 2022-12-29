Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC NET 2023: NTA announces exam dates, to start from February 21; registration to begin today

    UGC NET 2023: According to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar's tweet, the UGC-NET exams will be held between February 21, 2023, and March 10, 2023. The UGC-NET exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) in 83 subjects.

    UGC NET 2023: NTA announces exam dates, to start from February 21; registration to begin on December 29 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for conducting the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test UGC-NET exam on its official website. The UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, tweeted and informed that the UGC-NET exams will be held between February 21, 2023, and March 10, 2023. The entire schedule will be soon released on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be a computer-based test (CBT) in 83 subjects.

     

    Interested candidates can visit the website mentioned above to register themselves. Registration will begin today, December 29, 2022. The deadline to fill out the application form is January 17, 2023. Interested candidates must apply by 5:00 pm on January 17, 2023, as applications received after that time will not be accepted.

    UGC-NET 2023: know how to fill out the application form 
    1) Navigate to the official website of UGC-NET 2023, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    2) Check for the 'Apply for UGC-NET 2023' link on the homepage
    3) Key in the required credentials to register on the portal
    4) Now, log in with the new credentials and complete the application form
    5) Upload the required documents and make the payment 
    6) Submit the form and take a printout 

    The NTA administered the UGC NET 2022 Exam in four phases from July to October 2022. Candidates' results for the same have been announced today. UGC NET passing marks for the general category are 40 per cent in both papers, and for SC, ST, PwD, and OBC-NCL candidates, it is 35 per cent in both papers. 

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC-NET, a test designed to determine Indian nationals' eligibility for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges. 

    Also read: IGNOU January Session 2023: Registration commences for ODL, online programs; check details

    Also read: CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exams schedule announced; to begin on January 2

    Also read: Majority of Indian employees prefer flexibility in work life, ready to take pay cut: Report

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IGNOU January Session 2023: Registration commences for ODL, online programs; know required documents, other details 

    IGNOU January Session 2023: Registration commences for ODL, online programs; check details

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exams schedule announced; to begin from January 2 - adt

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 practical exams schedule announced; to begin on January 2

    Majority of Indian employees prefer flexibility in work life ready to take pay cut for it Report gcw

    Majority of Indian employees prefer flexibility in work life, ready to take pay cut: Report

    MBOSE 2023: Meghalaya Board announces Class 10, 12 schedules; SSLC, HSSLC exams in March - adt

    MBOSE 2023 Exam: Meghalaya Board announces Class 10, 12 schedules; SSLC, HSSLC exams in March

    JEE Advanced 2023 schedule out Registration from April 30 exam on June 4 details here gcw

    JEE Advanced 2023 schedule out! Registration from April 30, exam on June 4

    Recent Stories

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Special Episode 4

    From the India Gate: Of 'Chanakya neeti' and Congress Jodo reality

    Cough syrup accused of killing 18 kids in Uzbekistan NOT sold in India; stops manufacturing 'for now' AJR

    Cough syrup accused of killing 18 kids in Uzbekistan NOT sold in India; stops manufacturing 'for now'

    ICC Awards 2023: Suryakumar Yadav, Smriti Mandhana receive nominations for ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year-ayh

    ICC Awards 2023: Suryakumar Yadav, Smriti Mandhana receive nominations for T20 Cricketer of the Year

    Covid negative reports mandatory for travellers from China, five other countries: Health Minister Mandaviya - adt

    Covid negative reports mandatory for travellers from China, five other countries: Health Minister Mandaviya

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold and hot bedroom song goes VIRAL-WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bold and hot bedroom song goes VIRAL-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon
    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon