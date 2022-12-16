CUET 2023: Registration to commence in February, results in third week of June: UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar

CUET 2023 exams will be conducted between May 21 and May 31, according to the NTA's schedule. Candidates can apply once the link has been activated at the official CUET website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test CUET 2023 will commence from the first week of February 2023, the UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, announced on Friday, December 16, 2023.

The UGC Chairman tweeted, "CUET 2023 Information, The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), which will be held between May 21 and May 31, will begin in the first week of February 2023." Once the link has been activated, candidates can apply on the official CUET website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET-UG results will be announced in the third week of June 2023, and the CUET-PG results will be announced in the first week of July 2023, according to the UGC Chief. The authorities hope that by following this schedule, universities will complete their admissions processes by the end of July 2023 and begin academic sessions on August 1, 2023.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same this year. According to the UGC director, a candidate may take up to six domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General Test.

According to the UGC Chairman's tweet, CUET 2023 PG test dates and application dates will likely be announced next week, and CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023. Candidates should remember that PG dates will be announced on cuet.nta.nic.in and UG dates will be announced on cuet.samarth.ac.in.