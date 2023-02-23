HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 7471 group C positions commences; deadline ends on March 15

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online at the HSSC's official website, hssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 7471 positions in the organisation, and the application deadline is March 15, 2023.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission, or the HSSC, invites applications for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Group C positions beginning on Thursday, February 23. Interested candidates can apply online at the HSSC's official website, hssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 7471 positions in the organisation, and the application deadline is March 15, 2023.

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Know eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent in specific subjects (refer to notification). The certificate must show that the applicant has passed the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of the respective subject for the post applied for, administered by the Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani.

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Know the age

The age range should be between 18 to 42 years

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Know about pay scale

The pay scale ranges from Rs 9,800 to Rs 34,800 per month, with a pay grade of Rs 4,600.

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Important dates

1) February 23, 2023 - Online applications begin

2) March 15, 2023 - Online applications deadline

3) March 20, 2023 - Fee deposition deadline

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Know about selection process

1) The selection process includes a written exam (95 per cent), socio-economic criteria, and experience (5 per cent)

2) All questions are compulsory

3) The question paper will be bilingual (English & Hindi)

4) For the TGT positions, an offline (OMR-based) written examination will be held

5) No negative marking

6) Each question will be worth 0.95 marks and will have five possible answers. If a candidate does not complete any of the five options, 0.95 marks will be deducted

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Know steps to apply

Apply online in advance without waiting for the online application form's deadline. Before submitting the online application, candidates must ensure they have entered the correct information in each form field. After the registration deadline, no changes or corrections will be permitted under any circumstances.

