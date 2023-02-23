ICAI CA MAY 2023: Registration deadline ends on February 24; correction window opens on March 4

ICAI CA MAY 2023: The deadline for submitting ICAI CA May 2023 forms is 11:59 pm on February 24; the deadline for late submissions with a late fee of Rs 300 is March 3, 2023.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants will close the chartered accountant (CA) May-June 2023 registration process on Friday, February 24. In 2023, candidates can submit applications for the CA final, intermediate, and foundation exams at icai.org.

The deadline for submitting ICAI CA May 2023 forms is 11:59 pm on February 24; the deadline for late submissions with a late fee of Rs 300 is March 3, 2023. The ICAI form 2023 correction window will be open from 10:00 am on March 4 to 11:59 pm on March 10, 2023.

ICAI CA May 2023: know how to register

1) Navigate to the official website, icai.org

2) Click on the link 'examinations' or 'Examinations May/June 2023'

3) To log in, enter your user ID and password

4) Fill out the application form

5) Upload all necessary documents

6) Make the application fee payment

7) Download the completed CA exam form for future reference

The ICAI CA admit cards, which include candidates' photographs and signatures, are usually released 14 days before the exam. Candidates planning to take the May/June 2023 exams should check their status at the Self-Service Portal (SSP) to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for filling out the exam forms at SSP.

Also Read: MAH CET 2023: Registration begins for MBA, MMS admission; know entire schedule, how to apply

Also Read: CBSE CTET 2023: Result likely to be released soon; know steps to check scorecard, key details

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2023 commence today; know important guidelines to keep in mind