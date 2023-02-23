IIT JAM 2023: Answer key, question papers released; know steps to check, result update

IIT JAM 2023: Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2023 Answer key and question papers by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. Following the release of the information bulletin, the IIT JAM Result 2023 will be announced on March 22, 2023.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 Answer key and question papers have been released on the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. On February 12, 2023, IIT JAM 2023 held the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023. Following the information bulletin, the IIT JAM Result 2023 will be announced on March 22, 2023.

Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2023 Answer key and question papers by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2023: about the result

The IIT JAM 2023 result will be announced on March 22, 2023. The JAM Exam 2023 was held for seven subjects, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). Various CFTIs use JAM 2023 scores for admission to over 2300 seats, including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, and SLIET.

The exam was objective type and consisted of three types of questions, 1) multiple choice questions (MCQ), 2) multiple select questions (MSQ), and 3) numerical answer type (NAT).

IIT JAM 2023: know the steps to download

1) Visit the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in

2) Select the 'Download IIT JAM 2023 Result' link on the homepage

3) Enter your login information and click on submit button

4) The IIT JAM Result 2023 will appear on the screen

5) Download it and take a print

