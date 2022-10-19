DU admissions 2022: First cut off list for UG released; Know how to check, other details

The DU first merit list will be available for various Delhi University colleges at admission.uod.ac.in. Acceptance of the assigned seat will be available from October 19 to 21, 2022.

The eagerly anticipated first list for the allocation of seats for its undergraduate programmes has been released by the University of Delhi. Students have until 4:59 PM on October 21 to accept the seat they have been assigned as per Wednesday's release of the first round of the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) list.

This year, the list won't be publicly accessible, but applicants may still verify their seat assignments by entering into their accounts and looking at notifications regarding course-college placement.

Candidates who have been assigned a seat in accordance with the Common Seat Allocation System's (CSAS 2022) Allocation Policy should now select the "accept allocation" option from the User Action Tab.

Colleges will next check the online applications and, if everything is in order, approve them. Candidates should proceed to pay the money to confirm their admission after gaining approval from college administrators and should print out the acknowledgement receipt.

The candidate will be required to appear in person to verify the original documents as and when notified by the University/College. The deadline of online payment of the admission fee is 4:59 PM, on 24 October.

Know the documents required for admission

Class 10 marksheet (self-attested)

Class 12 marksheet (self-attested)

Transfer certificate from school (if available)

Government-issued photo identification card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver's license or passport.

A couple of passport-sized photos (which may have to be self-attested)

The university advised the applicants that they should make sure they had obtained admission to the seat that was allotted to them once it was made available. Only applicants who were accepted into a college's programme would be eligible to choose an upgrade in later rounds. Additionally, it is advisable that the candidates do not wait until the deadlines and do not rush.