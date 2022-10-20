Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MAH CET MBA Counselling 2022 final merit list released; know steps here

    Candidate online submission and confirmation of admission options for CAP Round-1 via candidate login will happen between October 20 and October 25. The first round of CAP reporting must be completed between October 20 and October 31.
     

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    The final merit list for the MAH MBA and MMS CET 2022 has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. The MAH CET Cell has released the MBA final merit list for admission to first-year postgraduate technical courses in management admissions, MBA, and MMS. Candidates interested in MBA and MMS programmes for the academic year 2022-2023 can now access the final merit list at mba2022.mahacet.org.in. The MAH CET Cell has released the merit list for Maharashtra state and all-India candidates.

    Know how to download the MAH CET 2022 final merit list:
    1) Go to the MAH CET 2022 official website, cetcell.mahacet.org or mba2022.mahacet.org.in
    2) Navigate to the MBA/ MMS link and click
    3) Click on the designated merit list for MBA admission link on the MAH MBA/MMS CET counselling page
    4) Print the MAH CET final merit list after downloading it

