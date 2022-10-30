Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University to release round 2 allotment list of CSAS after 10 pm

    Candidates who have been shortlisted will be assigned seats between October 31 and November 1 after completing the DU UG counselling process. The colleges have until November 2 to verify and approve online applications; the admission fee must be submitted by November 3.

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University to release round 2 allotment list of CSAS after 10 pm - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 6:44 PM IST

    The University of Delhi (DU) will release the CSAS round two admission list for undergraduate (UG) programmes on Sunday, October 30. According to the DU website, today's second allotment list will be released after 10 pm. The CSAS second merit list is now available on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in; candidates can access the list by entering their application number and password.

    After completing the DU UG counselling process, the candidates who have been shortlisted will be assigned seats between October 31 and November 1. The colleges can verify and approve online applications until November 2; the admission fee must be submitted by November 3.

    Candidates must use their log-in credentials, application number, and password to access the round two allotment list on the website admission.uod.ac.in. The DU round two allotment list will appear on the screen; download and print the CSAS seat allocation list for future reference.

    Candidates who have chosen to upgrade to a higher 'programme and college combination' can view the round two allotment list at du.ac.in. If the candidates do not upgrade or freeze their seats, their seat allocation will be cancelled, and they will be unable to participate in the third round.

    The first round of admissions filled approximately 59,100 seats; the remaining 20,000 seats are expected to be filled in round two. This year, Delhi University has 69,554 undergraduates (UG) seats available.

    Also Read: DU admission 2022: Second merit list to be announced today; know how to check & other details

    Also Read: Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result announced; check steps, details here

    Also Read: DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University releases list of vacant seats for 2nd merit list applications; check here

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2022, 6:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result announced; check steps, details here - adt

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result announced; check steps, details here

    DU admission 2022 Second merit list to be announced today know how to check other details gcw

    DU admission 2022: Second merit list to be announced today; know how to check & other details

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 to be released today; here's how to download AJR

    SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 to be released today; here's how to download

    Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration deadline extended till October 29; know details here - adt

    Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration deadline extended till October 29; know details here

    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC allows candidates to change their nationality till October 29 - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: MCC allows candidates to change their nationality till October 29

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh's SEXY pictures and video: Actress looks hot in denim shorts and strappy top-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh's SEXY pictures and video: Actress looks hot in denim shorts and strappy top-WATCH

    Make in India C 295 aircraft to boost country s aerospace ecosystem here s all you need to know gcw

    'Make-in-India' C-295 aircraft to boost country's aerospace ecosystem; here's all you need to know

    Supreme Court to hear over 200 pleas regarding CAA on October 31; know details - adt

    Supreme Court to hear over 200 pleas regarding CAA on October 31; know details

    football Desperate Barcelona want Lionel Messi back in January; will PSG let go of their in-form star snt

    Desperate Barcelona want Lionel Messi back in January; will PSG let go of their in-form star?

    SCARY Halloween pictures: Check out Kim Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie Jenner and other Kar-Jenner family costumes RBA

    SCARY Halloween pictures: Check out Kim Kardashian, Kendall, Kylie Jenner and other Kar-Jenner family costumes

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon