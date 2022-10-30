DU admission 2022: Delhi University to release round 2 allotment list of CSAS after 10 pm

Candidates who have been shortlisted will be assigned seats between October 31 and November 1 after completing the DU UG counselling process. The colleges have until November 2 to verify and approve online applications; the admission fee must be submitted by November 3.

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the CSAS round two admission list for undergraduate (UG) programmes on Sunday, October 30. According to the DU website, today's second allotment list will be released after 10 pm. The CSAS second merit list is now available on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in; candidates can access the list by entering their application number and password.

After completing the DU UG counselling process, the candidates who have been shortlisted will be assigned seats between October 31 and November 1. The colleges can verify and approve online applications until November 2; the admission fee must be submitted by November 3.

Candidates must use their log-in credentials, application number, and password to access the round two allotment list on the website admission.uod.ac.in. The DU round two allotment list will appear on the screen; download and print the CSAS seat allocation list for future reference.

Candidates who have chosen to upgrade to a higher 'programme and college combination' can view the round two allotment list at du.ac.in. If the candidates do not upgrade or freeze their seats, their seat allocation will be cancelled, and they will be unable to participate in the third round.

The first round of admissions filled approximately 59,100 seats; the remaining 20,000 seats are expected to be filled in round two. This year, Delhi University has 69,554 undergraduates (UG) seats available.

