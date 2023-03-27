CUET UG 2023: Registration process to conclude soon; know steps, important details

CUET UG 2023 registration: The NTA will conclude the registration process for the CUET UG 2023 soon. Interested candidates can register online at the official website of CUET UG, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The submission date is March 30, 2023.

The examination location will be announced on April 30, and admit cards will be available from the National Testing Agency (NTA) website in the second week of May. Exams will begin on May 21, 2023. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu will be the languages used for the CUET (UG) 2023.

"Section 1A contains 13 Indian languages; Section 1B contains 20 other languages; Section 2 contains 27 domain subjects; and Section 3 contains the General Test. A candidate may select up to ten subjects from all three Sections," Kumar said. He added that the exams would be held in three shifts over several days, based on the number of candidates and their subject preferences.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to apply

1) Navigate to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

2) Click on the 'CUET UG 2023 Registration' link

3) Register yourself on a new page

4) With new credentials, log in and fill up the form

5) Upload all required documents

6) Check the details and make the payment

7) Submit the form

Interested candidates should only register for the CUET (UG) 2023 through the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. If a candidate encounters difficulties, they should call 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

Last year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG 2022 assessment in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the country's first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities, at 489 centres in 259 cities.

The exam was held in six phases, and roughly 14,90,000 candidates took it. "The candidates applied for 54,555 different subject combinations across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219, with 50,476 questions," the NTA said in September 2022.

