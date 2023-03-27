Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET UG 2023: Registration process to conclude soon; know steps, important details

    CUET UG 2023 registration: The NTA will conclude the registration process for the CUET UG 2023 soon. Interested candidates can register online at the official website of CUET UG, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The submission date is March 30, 2023.

    CUET UG 2023: Registration process to conclude soon; know steps, important details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the enrollment for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, or CUET UG 2023. Interested candidates should register online at the official website of CUET UG, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The deadline for submissions is March 30, 2023.

    The examination location will be announced on April 30, and admit cards will be available from the National Testing Agency (NTA) website in the second week of May. Exams will begin on May 21, 2023. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu will be the languages used for the CUET (UG) 2023. 

    "Section 1A contains 13 Indian languages; Section 1B contains 20 other languages; Section 2 contains 27 domain subjects; and Section 3 contains the General Test. A candidate may select up to ten subjects from all three Sections," Kumar said. He added that the exams would be held in three shifts over several days, based on the number of candidates and their subject preferences.

    CUET UG 2023: Steps to apply 

    1) Navigate to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in

    2) Click on the 'CUET UG 2023 Registration' link 

    3) Register yourself on a new page

    4) With new credentials, log in and fill up the form

    5) Upload all required documents 

    6) Check the details and make the payment

    7) Submit the form

    Interested candidates should only register for the CUET (UG) 2023 through the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. If a candidate encounters difficulties, they should call 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

    Last year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG 2022 assessment in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the country's first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities, at 489 centres in 259 cities.

    The exam was held in six phases, and roughly 14,90,000 candidates took it. "The candidates applied for 54,555 different subject combinations across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219, with 50,476 questions," the NTA said in September 2022. 

    Also Read: TANCET 2023: Result likely to be released in April; check details

    Also Read: EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 positions

    Also Read: KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration process to commence on March 27; know age limit, important details

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TANCET 2023: Result likely to be released in April; check details - adt

    TANCET 2023: Result likely to be released in April; check details

    EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 SSA, Stenographer positions - adt

    EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 positions

    KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration process to commence on March 27; know age limit, important details - adt

    KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration process to commence on March 27; know age limit, important details

    MAH MCA CET Exam 2023 to begin on March 27; know gudielines, steps to download admit card - adt

    MAH MCA CET Exam 2023 to begin on March 27; know gudielines, steps to download admit card

    NTA to soon release CUET PG 2023 date sheet on cuet.nta.nic.in, confirms UGC Chairman - adt

    NTA to soon release CUET PG 2023 date sheet on cuet.nta.nic.in, confirms UGC Chairman

    Recent Stories

    ISRO ends OneWeb's 'turbulent' period, enables orbit for global Internet

    ISRO ends OneWeb's 'turbulent' period, enables orbit for global Internet

    Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: TMC makes surprise visit to Congress' 'black shirt' meet AJR

    Rahul Gandhi disqualification row: TMC makes surprise visit to Congress' 'black shirt' meet

    SVB loans and deposits sold to First Citizens Bank: US banking agency

    BREAKING: SVB loans and deposits sold to First Citizens Bank

    UPI viral scam Fraudsters steal Rs 1 crore from 81 users in Mumbai know their modus operandi gcw

    UPI viral scam: Fraudsters steal Rs 1 crore from 81 users in Mumbai; know their modus operandi

    Virat Kohli matches his steps to 'Naatu-Naatu' alongside Anushka Sharma, discusses couple's goal during Indian Sports Honours 2023 (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli matches his steps to 'Naatu-Naatu' alongside Anushka Sharma, discusses couple's goal (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon