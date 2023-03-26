Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 positions

    EPFO recruitment 2023: The Employees Provident Fund Organization is seeking applicants for social security assistant and stenographer positions. Eligible candidates can register online at epfindia.gov.in.

    EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 SSA, Stenographer positions - adt
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 6:04 PM IST

    The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is seeking applicants for social security assistant (SSA) and stenographer positions. Eligible candidates can register online at the EPFO's official website at epfindia.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 2859 EPFO positions. The enrollment period will commence from Monday, March 27, to April 26, 2023. 

    The selection is subject to meeting the eligibility requirements, ranking in the merit list, medical fitness, original document verification, and any other criteria specified by the EPFO.

    EPFO recruitment 2023: know vacancy details 
    1) Social Security Assistant (Group C) - 2674 positions
    2) Stenographer (Group C) - 185 positions

    EPFO recruitment 2023: know eligibility criteria
    1) Social Security Assistant (Group C): Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree from an accredited institution.
    2) Stenographer (Group C): The applicant must hold a 12th-grade pass from a recognised Board.

    EPFO recruitment 2023: know the age limit 
    1) Age limit: between the ages of 18 and 27

    EPFO recruitment 2023: know the selection process
    The examination procedure is divided into two phases, Phase I and Phase II. The SSA Phase I test will consist of 600 mark questions with a time limit of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The computer data entry exam is Phase II of SSA. The Phase I test for stenographers will consist of 800 marks questions lasting 2 hours and 10 minutes. Phase II is the stenography test.

    EPFO recruitment 2023: know the application fees
    1) General/EWS/OBC - Rs 700
    2) SC/ST, PwBD/Female Candidates/Ex-Servicemen - None

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
