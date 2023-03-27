TANCET 2023: Result likely to be released in April; check details

TANCET 2023: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2023 Result, is expected to be released in April. TANCET was held at Anna University on March 25 and 26, 2023. According to reports, over 39,000 students took the PG entrance test for MCA and MBA courses.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test results, TANCET 2023, are anticipated in April. TANCET was held on March 25 and March 26, 2023, at Anna University. According to reports, over 39,000 students took the PG entrance test for MCA and MBA programmes.

Anna University gave TANCET and CEETA PG exams to 39,249 applicants. The exams were held in 40 testing centres spread across 15 cities in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2023 was held on March 25, 2023, for admittance to MCA and MBA programmes. On March 26, 2023, the CEETA PG 2023 Exam was held for admittance to the ME, Mtech, MArch, and MPlanning programmes.

TANCET 2023: know important dates

1) TANCET 2023 - March 25, 2023

2 TANCET Answer Key - Last week of March or First week of April

3) TANCET Result - Third week of April

For the TANCET 2023 Exam, 24,468 applicants registered for the MCA Exam, with 1,715 candidates absent. Nine thousand eight hundred twenty candidates registered for the MBA test, of which 541 were absent.

In total, 7.30 per cent of applicants failed the TANCET 2023 Exam. Now that Anna University has completed the exam, the TANCET answer key is anticipated to be released in the coming weeks.

Based on past trends, the TANCET Result is expected in April, most likely by the third week of April. Anna University will shortly release an official date. Keep checking back for the most recent TANCET 2023 news.

Also Read: EPFO recruitment 2023: Application process to commence on March 27; know how to apply for 2859 positions

Also Read: KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration process to commence on March 27; know age limit, important details

Also Read: MAH MCA CET Exam 2023 to begin on March 27; know gudielines, steps to download admit card