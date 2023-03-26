Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Registration process to commence on March 27; know age limit, important details

    KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will accept applications for KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 on Monday. The application form for parents and guardians to register on behalf of students will be accessible tomorrow on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will commence accepting registrations for KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 on March 27, 2023. The application form for parents and guardians to register on behalf of students will be accessible From Monday on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

    According to the formal schedule, registration will begin at 10:00 am on March 27. Parents, guardians, and other partners can register until 7:00 am on April 7, 2023. To be qualified for KVS Class 1, you must be at least six years old.

    According to the guideline notice, there is no age restriction for admission to Class 9 if the student is applying in the year after completing the Class 10 exam. The age restriction is said in the guidelines notice.

    Class 2 admission will commence on April 3, 2023, at 8:00 am and continue until April 12, 2023, at 4:00 pm. if vacancies exist only offline. "Admission will not be granted if incorrect and misleading information in the application form is discovered during KV scrutiny," read the formal statement. 

    KVS will issue the first provisional selection and a waitlist of registered candidates on April 20, 2023, followed by the admission list of eligible candidates on April 21, 2023. The full schedule for KVS Admission 2023 is available on the official website. It is recommended that parents and caretakers go through the same process. Check the official page for the most updated information on KVS Admission 2023.

