Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET UG 2022 result declared: Over 19000 candidates scored 100 percentile, check details

    The fourth and last day of Phase 6 of the CUET (UG) exam was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates in 444 examination centres across 239 cities including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots.

    CUET UG 2022 result declared: Over 19000 candidates scored 100 percentile, check details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

    The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 results were on Friday announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results are available on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students can check their results on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    The UGC chairman had earlier said the result would be released on Thursday around 10 PM but the results were delayed and later uploaded at 3.45 AM.

    Also read: CUET-UG 2022 results declared by National Testing Agency

    A total of 19,865 candidates scored 100 percentile across 30 subjects in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022. English had the highest number of 100-percentiles at 8,236, followed by Political Science (2,065) and Business Studies (1,669). Whereas Biology (1324), Economics (1188), and Psychology (1209). 

    Candidates who took part in any of the entrance test's six phases can access their scorecards at the CUET UG website. The CUET UG 2022 examination, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities, was administered in six phases between July 15 and August 30.

    Also read: CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students

    The fourth and last day of Phase 6 of the CUET (UG) exam was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates in 444 examination centres across 239 cities including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots.

    It is reportedly said that 8,10,000 participated in the first slot while 6,80,000 in the second slot.

    Also read: MHT CET 2022: Result for PCM and PCB group released, know how to download scorecard

    "The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219 and the number of the question was 50,476," the NTA said.

    Quoting initial reports, he said that the exam could not be conducted at several places in Jharkhand due to slow Internet. For that, a detailed report is being awaited as it affected as many as 103 students.

    Also read: PM Modi to release cheetahs to Kuno National Park: Here's all you need to know

    "As per initial reports, due to slow Internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. A detailed report is awaited. Examination for 103 affected candidates will be conducted shortly," M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Thursday.

    The CUET UG Answer Key was officially released on August 8. Candidates were given time till 5 pm of September 10 to challenge the answer key.NTA had earlier declared the provisional answer key so that the candidates could calculate their probable scores.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET UG 2022 results declared by National Testing Agency

    CUET-UG 2022 results declared by National Testing Agency

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students; know how to register - adt

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students

    MHT CET 2022 Result for PCM and PCB group released know how to download scorecard gcw

    MHT CET 2022: Result for PCM and PCB group released, know how to download scorecard

    Cathedral John Connon Bombay Scottish School among top schools in Mumbai survey gcw

    Cathedral & John Connon, Bombay Scottish School among top schools in Mumbai: Survey

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 registrations begin; know important dates, steps to apply - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 registrations begin; know important dates, steps to apply

    Recent Stories

    Meet Sajal Aly Pakistani actor is in love with Aryan Khan drb

    Meet Sajal Aly; Pakistani actor is in love with Aryan Khan?

    PM Modi to release cheetahs to Kuno National Park: Here's all you need to know AJR

    PM Modi to release cheetahs to Kuno National Park: Here's all you need to know

    football uefa europa league UEL 2022-23: cristiano Ronaldo needed that goa' - Erik ten Hag as Manchester United sees past FC Sherrif-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'Ronaldo needed that goal' - Erik ten Hag as Man United sees past FC Sherrif

    Nick Jonas Birthday Before Priyanka Chopra singer actor was in love with these women drb

    Nick Jonas Birthday: Before Priyanka Chopra, singer-actor was in love with these women

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: After one-day break, Congress to resume rally from Kerala's Kollam today AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: After one-day break, Congress to resume rally from Kerala's Kollam today

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon