    MHT CET 2022: Result for PCM and PCB group released, know how to download scorecard

    MHT CET 2022 result is released and the scorecard link is now active! Students can check and download the MHT CET scorecard 2022 from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    The MHT CET Result 2022 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on Thursday. The official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, provides a link to the MHT CET Scorecard 2022. By utilising the application number and date of birth, applicants who took the test may access and obtain their MHT CET scorecard 2022 from the official website.

    Over 4 lakh candidates who took the test had their results announced by the Maharashtra state cell. Candidates who pass the test will be admitted to the agricultural, engineering, pharmacy, and institutions throughout Maharashtra. On the basis of the MHT CET results and officially established criteria, the remaining admissions procedure will be handled through counselling.

    Also Read | Cathedral & John Connon, Bombay Scottish School among top schools in Mumbai: Survey

    Here's how to check your score card:

    • Go to the official website--cetcell.mahacet.org
    • On the appeared homepage, click on the MHT CET scorecard link 2022
    • Alternatively, candidates can refer to the direct link mentioned above
    • A new login page would open
    • Key in your Application number and Date of Birth
    • Submit the credentials
    • Your MHT CET Scorecard 2022 would appear on the screen
    • Check your result and download the scorecard
    • Take a print out for future references

    The MHT CET exam 2022 was administered by the Maharashtra State cell between August 5 and August 11 for the PCM group and between August 12 and August 20 for the PCB group. Candidates may now see their scorecards, download them, and check their status. Candidates can verify their name, roll number, overall score, section-by-section score, and other critical information after downloading their scorecard.

    Also Read | NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 registrations begin; know important dates, steps to apply

