Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students

    The CBSE notification for private candidates describes the online registration system's features. According to the notification, the exam will be held in February/March/April 2023. Candidates who wish to register online for Class 10 and Class 12 can do so via the official website at cbse.gov.in.
     

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students; know how to register - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 7:16 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has issued notices regarding private student registration on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The registration period will begin on September 17, according to the September 14. Candidates who wish to register online for Class 10 and Class 12 can do so via the official website at cbse.gov.in.

    Know the steps to apply for the CBSE Board Exam 2023: 
    1) Navigate to the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in
    2) Click on the appropriate link available on the homepage
    3) For private candidates, a new page will open
    4) Candidates will be redirected to another page after clicking the continue button
    5) Candidates must click on the examination form link and fill out the necessary information
    6) They must upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee
    7) Then, submit the form 
    8) Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy 

    The CBSE notification for private candidates describes the features of the online registration system. According to the notification, the examination will be held in February/March/April 2023. Candidates who are concerned should keep an eye on the official website for registration and exam dates updates.

    Also Read: CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2022 declared; know websites, how to download

    Also Read: CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams from August 23; know guidelines here

    Also Read: CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MHT CET 2022 Result for PCM and PCB group released know how to download scorecard gcw

    MHT CET 2022: Result for PCM and PCB group released, know how to download scorecard

    Cathedral John Connon Bombay Scottish School among top schools in Mumbai survey gcw

    Cathedral & John Connon, Bombay Scottish School among top schools in Mumbai: Survey

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 registrations begin; know important dates, steps to apply - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 registrations begin; know important dates, steps to apply

    CUET UG 2022 NTA to announce results today here s how to check your scorecard gcw

    CUET UG 2022: NTA to announce results today; here's how to check your scorecard

    MHT CET Result 2022: PCM, PCB scorecard to release today; Here's how to check results AJR

    MHT CET Result 2022: PCM, PCB scorecard to release today; Here's how to check results

    Recent Stories

    Tennis legend Roger Federer will retire from professional tennis after Laver Cup

    Roger Federer will retire from professional tennis after Laver Cup

    Russia 5 other countries not invited for Queen Elizabeth II s funeral know full list here gcw

    Russia, 5 other countries not invited for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    Apple iOS 16 adoption sees an increase than iOS 15 adoption in first 48 hour period gcw

    iOS 16 adoption sees an increase than iOS 15 adoption in first 48-hour period

    Hot pics Namrata Malla shows off her twerking skills in this new SEXY video drb

    Hot pics: Namrata Malla shows off her twerking skills in this new SEXY video

    BJP offers Kejriwal 5 autos as 'gift' after his run-in with Gujarat police over auto trip - adt

    BJP offers Kejriwal 5 autos as 'gift' after his run-in with Gujarat police over auto trip

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon