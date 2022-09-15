CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students

The CBSE notification for private candidates describes the online registration system's features. According to the notification, the exam will be held in February/March/April 2023. Candidates who wish to register online for Class 10 and Class 12 can do so via the official website at cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has issued notices regarding private student registration on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The registration period will begin on September 17, according to the September 14. Candidates who wish to register online for Class 10 and Class 12 can do so via the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Know the steps to apply for the CBSE Board Exam 2023:

1) Navigate to the official website of CBSE on cbse.gov.in

2) Click on the appropriate link available on the homepage

3) For private candidates, a new page will open

4) Candidates will be redirected to another page after clicking the continue button

5) Candidates must click on the examination form link and fill out the necessary information

6) They must upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

7) Then, submit the form

8) Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy

