    CUET-UG 2022 results declared by National Testing Agency

    The results were to be declared on Thursday night by 10 pm. However, the NTA cited a huge database to inform post-midnight that there will be a delay in the results being released.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 8:24 AM IST

    National Testing Agency (NTA) officials on Friday informed that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG results had been declared. Candidates can access their results by signing into the CUET portal: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

    The results were to be declared on Thursday night by 10 pm. However, the NTA cited a huge database to inform post-midnight that there would be a delay in the results being released. Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA, said that the merit lists would be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the CUET-UG score card.

    The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. The exam had recorded 60 per cent attendance. The CUET-UG examination is meant for admission to undergraduate courses of Central Universities for the academic year 2022-23. The CUET was introduced to provide candidates, especially those from rural and other remote areas, an equal opportunity and to help establish a better connect with the Universities. This single examination platform enables candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities and other participating Universities. 

    The examination was conducted in six phases at 489 centres in 259 cities across India and nine cities outside India.  

    According to Parashar, the "equi-percentile method" was used to evaluate candidates' performance. Under this method, percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject were used to calculate normalised marks of every candidate.

    CUET-UG was conducted for several subjects in different shifts. Since the question papers for any subject in different shifts are different and it is quite possible that despite all the best possible efforts to maintain equivalence among various question papers, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be the same or similar, she said.

    Some candidates might have ended up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions as compared to other sets, she said, adding that candidates who attempted the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempted the easier one.

    "The scores of the students across shifts are not directly comparable. Hence, there was a need for normalising the marks across shifts to make them amenable to such comparisons," she added.

    With PTI inputs

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 8:52 AM IST
