    ICAI release mock test papers date sheet for CA Final, Inter May 2023 exam; check entire schedule

    ICAI CA Mock Test 2023: Candidates appearing for the CA exams in May 2023 can register for the mock tests at icai.org. The ICAI CA 2023 mock tests will be conducted both physically and virtually. Candidates wishing to take the mock tests in person must contact their regional councils and branches.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 7:06 PM IST

    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which will conduct the CA May 2023 exams for Final and Inter students, will begin holding mock tests on March 13. Candidates appearing for the CA exams in May 2023 can register for the mock tests at icai.org. The ICAI CA 2023 mock tests will be conducted both physically and virtually. Candidates wishing to take the mock tests in person must contact their regional councils and branches.

    The ICAI CA mock test for the May final and intermediate exams will begin on March 13 and last until March 21, 2023. The CA May 2023 final and inter-exam timings for the mock test series one have been set for 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

    ICAI CA Mock Test: know the dates for CA final exam
    1) March 13, 2023 - Financial reporting
    2) March 14, 2023 - Strategic financial management
    3) March 15, 2023 - Advanced auditing and professional ethics
    4) March 16, 2023 - Corporate and economic laws
    5) March 17, 2023 - Strategic cost management and performance evaluation
    6) March 18, 2023 - Direct tax laws and international taxation
    7) March 20, 2023 - Indirect tax laws 

    ICAI CA Mock Test: know the dates for CA inter exam
    1)  March 13, 2023 - Accounting
    2) March 14, 2023 - Corporate and other laws
    3) March 15, 2023 - Cost and management accounting
    4) March 16, 2023 - Taxation
    5) March 17, 2023 - Advanced accounting
    6) March 18, 2023 - Auditing and assurance
    7) March 20, 2023 - Enterprise information systems and strategic management
    7) March 21, 2023 - Financial management and economics for finance

    ICAI said that question papers for each subject would be uploaded to the BoS Knowledge Portal on icai.org by 1:30 pm every day during this period. Students are advised to download and attempt these papers within the time frame specified. According to the schedule, the ICAI CA answer keys for the papers will be uploaded within 48 hours of the start of the respective paper.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 7:09 PM IST
