CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card for regular candidates on Monday, August 15. The CBSE compartment exam 2022 admit card for Class 10, and Class 12 can be checked and downloaded from the official websites cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Private candidates' CBSE admits cards will be available soon.

The CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 for Class 10 will be held from August 23 to 29, and the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 for Class 12 will be held on August 23. The CBSE Compartment Exam will be based on the syllabus for the term two exams. The compartment examination will be held offline at various exam centres across the country.

Only the school administration can download the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card for classes 10 and 12. Compartment Exam 2022 admit cards can be obtained from the student's respective schools.

Know how to download the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card:

1) Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in

2) Click on the 'Pariksha Sangam Portal'

3) Click on 'Schools' and go to 'Pre-Exam Activities'

4) Click on the 'Admit Card, Centre Material for Compt Exam 2022' link

5) Key in the user ID and password

6) Download and take printouts of admit cards

