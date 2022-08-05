CBSE Compartment Exams 2022: Class 10th, 12th timetable released; know where to check, other details

The board published the timetable for the CBSE Compartment Exams on the official website, cbse.gov.in, just days after releasing the CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022. A complete exam schedule for each paper is provided in the datasheet for the CBSE Compartment Exams 2022.

The datasheet for CBSE Compartment Exams 2022 includes a detailed exam schedule for all papers. This time, both the CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment exams would begin on August 23, 2022. While CBSE class 10th exams will conclude on August 29, 2022, 12th exams will be held on single day.

The complete datasheets are now available for students who have to appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment Exams in 2022.

The dates and times for the CBSE Compartment Exams 2022 have been set. Most of the class 10th exams will take place between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm; however certain papers will also be held between 10:30 am, and 11:30 am. Please inform the students that everyone must check the datasheet because the exam timings will vary.

The country's numerous exam centres will host the CBSE 10th and 12th Compartment Exams in 2022. Everyone must adhere to the COVID-19 safety regulations and the guidelines provided on the CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2022. The students will be allowed 15 minutes to go through the question paper.

