    CBSE board Exams 2023: Competency-based questions in Class 10, 12 board exams; check details

    CBSE board exams 2023: A new format for the class 10 and 12 board exams has been implemented by the Ministry of Education. According to Annapurna Devi, the Minister of state for education in the Lok Sabha, competency-based questions would be asked in board exams.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    At least 40 per cent of questions in the CBSE Class 10 exam and 30 per cent in the Class 12 exam in 2023 will be competency-based, announced the Ministry of Education. These questions will come in various types, objective, constructing answers, assertion and reasoning, and case-based. Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi, provided the information in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

    "CBSE has been incorporating competency-based questions in Class 10 and 12 board examinations to change the format of the examination," Devi explained. "These questions are available in various formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based format," she added. 

    "In the academic session 2022-23, about 40 per cent in Class 10 board examinations and around 30 per cent of questions in Class 12 are competency-based," the Minister said.

    The academic year's theory tests for Class 10 and Class 12 will commence on February 15, 2023. However, the exam timetable has yet to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). 

    The Minister added that following the new National Education Policy 2020, the CBSE urged affiliated institutions to follow the recommendations regarding the educational pattern.

    The Minister added, "Notable among them include competency-based learning, the adoption of learning outcomes, the use of immersive and happy learning pedagogies such as art-integrated education, sports-integrated learning, storytelling, and so on, emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy, induction of qualified counsellors at the secondary and senior secondary level."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 6:29 PM IST
