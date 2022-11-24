CTET 2022: Registration deadline ends today, exam to begin in December; check application fee, steps to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the CTET Exam should visit the website at ctet.nic.in. Registration for CTETs began on October 31, 2022. CBSE will hold the CTET 2022 Exam from December 2022 to January 2023.

Registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2022, will conclude on Thursday. Candidates should know that the deadline to apply for the CBSE CTET exam is November 24, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the CTET Exam should visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Registration for CTETs began on October 31, 2022. CTET's application deadline is today, November 24, 2022. Candidates will be able to submit their applications until 11:59 pm on Thursday.

Candidates must carefully fill out their CBSE CTET exam registration form. The application process is outlined in detail below for your convenience.

CTET 2022: Know how to apply

1) Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

2) Click on the link provided to apply for CTET Dec 2022 on the homepage

3) Key in the required details, including date of birth, etc

4) Complete the form and upload all documents

5) Make the payment and submit the form

6) Download and take a printout

The application fee for General category candidates is Rs 1000 for Paper 1 or Paper 2 and Rs 1200 for both papers. The application fee for papers 1 or 2 is Rs 500 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates and Rs 600 for both papers.

After registrations close, CBSE will open a correction window for candidates to edit their information from November 28, 2022, to December 3, 2022.

CBSE will hold the CTET 2022 Exam from December 2022 to January 2023. The outcome is expected to be announced in February 2023.

Also Read: NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration process commences today; know key dates, steps here

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani shares 3 mantras that are 'astras' for India's youth

Also Read: DUET Result 2022: NTA announces BEd program result; know steps to check scorecard