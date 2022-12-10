Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SNAP 2022: Admit card for December 18 exam released; check process, other details

    To check and download the SNAP admit card, candidates must go to the official website snaptest.org. To check and download it. To access the admit card, you must have your SNAP ID and password. The second SNAP test is scheduled for December 18, 2022.

    SNAP 2022: Admit card for December 18 exam released; check process, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 Test 2 admit card. To check and download the SNAP admits card, candidates must visit the official website, snaptest.org. To access the admit card, you must have your SNAP ID and password. The second SNAP test is scheduled for December 18, 2022.

    The details mentioned on the SNAP 2022 admit card are the candidate's name, date of birth, photograph, signature, SNAP ID, test centre, seat number, reporting time, and exam day guidelines.

    On the exam day, candidates must bring their SNAP 2022 admit card and a valid photo ID (Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving licence or any other government-approved photo ID proof).

    SNAP 2022 test 2 admit card: know how to download

    1) Visit the official website, snaptest.org

    2) From the homepage, select the SNAP 2022 admit card link

    3) Key in the necessary credentials, SNAP 2022 ID, and password and then log in

    4) Download the SNAP 2022 admit card and take a print

    Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer key objection window to close on Saturday; check details

    Also Read: BSEB Board Exams 2023: Bihar Board announces Class 10th, 12th timetable; check schedule

    Also Read: Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 6:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer key objection window to close on Saturday, December 10; check details - adt

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer key objection window to close on Saturday; check details

    BSEB Board Exams 2023: Bihar Board announces Class 10th, 12th timetable; check schedule - adt

    BSEB Board Exams 2023: Bihar Board announces Class 10th, 12th timetable; check schedule

    Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here - adt

    Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 551 positions; check application fees, selection process here

    No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language: Government to Rajya Sabha - adt

    'No plans to hold SSC exams only in Hindi language': Government to Rajya Sabha

    UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 released; know how to check, other details - adt

    UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 released; know how to check, other details

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan coach Uttam Majumdar reveals his 200-ball power-hitting training, shadow batting-ayh

    Ishan Kishan's coach Uttam Majumdar reveals his 200-ball power-hitting training and shadow batting

    Cyclone Mandous: Strom weakens into deep depression; 25,000 civic workers clearing city - adt

    Cyclone Mandous: Strom weakens into deep depression; 25,000 civic workers clearing city

    RRR fame Jr. NTR's 30th film shooting schedule starts in February 2023 - READ on to know vma

    RRR fame Jr. NTR's 30th film shooting schedule starts in February 2023 - READ on to know

    PT Usha: A trailblazer in the true sense-ayh

    PT Usha: A trailblazer in the true sense

    Congress Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal CM reports here is everything you need to know about him gcw

    Congress' Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal CM: Reports

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon