SNAP 2022: Admit card for December 18 exam released; check process, other details

Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 Test 2 admit card. To check and download the SNAP admits card, candidates must visit the official website, snaptest.org. To access the admit card, you must have your SNAP ID and password. The second SNAP test is scheduled for December 18, 2022.

The details mentioned on the SNAP 2022 admit card are the candidate's name, date of birth, photograph, signature, SNAP ID, test centre, seat number, reporting time, and exam day guidelines.

On the exam day, candidates must bring their SNAP 2022 admit card and a valid photo ID (Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving licence or any other government-approved photo ID proof).

SNAP 2022 test 2 admit card: know how to download

1) Visit the official website, snaptest.org

2) From the homepage, select the SNAP 2022 admit card link

3) Key in the necessary credentials, SNAP 2022 ID, and password and then log in

4) Download the SNAP 2022 admit card and take a print

