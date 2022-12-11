Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBSE Class 10, 12 exam date sheets on social media fake; officials to announce schedule soon

    Earlier, the board had announced it will conduct theory examinations for class 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023. 

    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday (December 11) announced that purported date sheets for class 10 and 12 exams doing the rounds on social media are fake. The board is yet to announce the exam date sheets, and officials said it will be done soon.

    Speaking to reporters, a senior board official said, "The multiple versions of datesheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information."

    Also read: SNAP 2022: Admit card for December 18 exam released; check process, other details

    Earlier, the board had announced it will conduct theory examinations for class 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023. 

    "The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners," the official explained.

    Also read: Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer key objection window to close on Saturday; check details

    The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.

    (With inputs from PTI)

