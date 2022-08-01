Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CAT 2022: Registration process to begin from August 3, know fees, other changes

    Candidates who wish to take the CAT 2022 exam can fill out an online application form at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 5:08 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore released the official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. According to the CAT 2022 announcement, registration will begin on August 3, and the exam will be held on November 27. The CAT registration fee has increased this year from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,150 for students from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) categories and from Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,300 for students from the General category. This year, the number of CAT entrance test cities has also been reduced to 150.

    Candidates who wish to take the CAT 2022 exam can fill out an online application form at the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The registration form must be submitted by September 14.

    The IIM CAT 2022 paper pattern will be the same as last year, and the exam will be divided into three two-hour sessions. The CAT 2022 exam will include questions on quantitative ability, verbal ability, reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical thinking.

    Candidates must first visit the official website, register and obtain login credentials, fill out the application form and upload the required documents, make the exam fee payment, and then submit the CAT 2022 application form. Candidates should also keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

    Candidates must have a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent overall marks or an equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average to qualify for the CAT 2022 exam (CGPA). On the other hand, students from the SC, ST, or PWD categories must have a minimum of 45 per cent from a recognised institute.

    Know important points about CAT 2022:
    1) On August 3, the CAT 2022 application form and list of test centres will be released.

    2) Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, with PwD candidates getting an extra 13 minutes and 20 seconds.

    3) CAT 2022 will be held in over 350 test centres across 150 cities in India.

    4) Candidates are advised to review the CAT 2022 mock test and tutorials on the official website beginning in the last week of October.

    5) Applicants must bring their drinking water and hand sanitiser, and face masks to wear during the exam.

