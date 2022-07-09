Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SRMJEEE Result 2022: Phase 3 result announced; know how to check

    The institute issued an official notification announcing the SRMJEEE result 2022 phase 3 date and time. 

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 3:36 PM IST

    The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) released the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) 2022 phase 3 result on Saturday, July 9, 2022. SRMJEEE phase 3 results are available on the official website, srmist.edu.in. The institute issued an official notification announcing the SRMJEEE result 2022 phase 3 date and time. Candidates must log in with their registered email ID and password to view the SRMJEEE phase 3 results.

    From June 26 to June 27, 2022, the SRMIST held the SRMJEEE 2022. The entrance exam students can view their SRM phase 3 results online. The candidate's name, roll number, application number, percentile score, rank, and other information will be included on the SRMJEEE phase 3 scorecard.

    Know how to check the SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3:
    1) Go to the SRM's official website, srmist.edu.in
    2) Click on the 'Admission' portal and click on the SRMJEEE Phase 3 result link
    3) Key in the login credentials, email ID and password
    4) The result, SRMJEEE phase 3 result, will be displayed on the screen
    5) Click on the SRM result and take a printout for future

    Those who made it to the SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 merit list will be contacted for counselling. The first selection round will occur from July 11 to July 13, 2022. The SRMJEEE round 1 allotment result will be available on July 16 at 11 am. Candidates must confirm their seats and pay their admission fees between July 16 and 20, 2022. The SRMJEEE 2022 round 2 selection process will occur between July 23 and 24, 2022.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 3:38 PM IST
