PPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification for junior auditor released; know how to apply

The Punjab Public Service Commission, PPSC, has issued a detailed notice inviting online applications for the Junior Auditor Group B position in the Government of Punjab's Department of Finance.

Candidates can apply for the positions through the website pssc.gov.in. Please remember that the deadline for submitting online applications is August 12, 2022, at 11:59 pm.

The application and examination fees must be submitted by August 16, 2022, at 11:59 pm. Candidates should double-check their information. There is also an option to edit the application if the candidates make mistakes.

To be eligible to apply for the post of PPSC Recruitment 2022 Junior Auditor, Group B, candidates must be of a certain age. According to the notice, candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 37 as of January 1, 2022. In the notification, the upper age limit for candidates from other categories has been relaxed.

According to the notice, the basic educational qualification required for the Junior Auditor position is a degree in B.Com (Ist Division) or M.Com. (IInd Division) from a recognised University or institution, and Punjabi or Matric or the equivalent standard.

Here's how to apply for PPSC Recruitment 2022:

1) Go to the website, ppsc.gov.in

2) Click on the link on the home screen

3) Enter the details

4) Make the payment

5) Submit and download, then take a print

Candidates can read the entire notification for more information on the vacancies, age limit, pattern and scheme of examination, fees, selection procedure, syllabus, mode of examination, exam centre information, and so on.

