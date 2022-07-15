GPSC Mains 2022 application notification out; know website, other details here

The link will be made available to the candidate once the application forms are released.

The Gujarat Public Service Commission, GPSC, is looking for candidates to fill the positions of Assistant Engineer, Executive Engineer, Account Officer, Tutor, and others. Applications for GPSC Mains 2022 will open on July 18, 2022.

However, the notice for GPSC Mains 2022 has been released, so candidates are advised to check the notice and read it thoroughly. The link will be available to the candidate once the application forms are released. To fill out the application forms, they must first register and log in with their credentials.

Candidates must fill out the forms available on the website, gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Only those candidates who passed the GPSC Prelims Exam 2022 for the position they applied for will be considered. Only those on the list are eligible to apply for the GPSC Mains Exam 2022.

The notice stated that candidates must fill out the application form and upload the required certificates. If they do not do either, their application will be overlooked.

The GPSC Mains Exam 2022 application forms will be available from 1 pm on July 18, 2022, and the deadline will be August 1, 2022, at 1 pm. The examination centre will be in Ahmedabad, and admit cards will be distributed a few days before the exam. GPSC exam dates will also be made available sooner.

Here's how to apply for GPSC Mains Form 2022:

1) Go to the official website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

2) Click on the GPSC Mains application link

3) Register and key in the login credentials

4) Complete the application form

5) Make the payment

6) Submit and download the application

Candidates must first read the announcement before applying. The forms will be available beginning at 1 pm on July 18, 2022.

