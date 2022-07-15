Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GPSC Mains 2022 application notification out; know website, other details here

    The link will be made available to the candidate once the application forms are released.

    GPSC Mains 2022 application notification out; know website, other details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    The Gujarat Public Service Commission, GPSC, is looking for candidates to fill the positions of Assistant Engineer, Executive Engineer, Account Officer, Tutor, and others. Applications for GPSC Mains 2022 will open on July 18, 2022.

    However, the notice for GPSC Mains 2022 has been released, so candidates are advised to check the notice and read it thoroughly. The link will be available to the candidate once the application forms are released. To fill out the application forms, they must first register and log in with their credentials.

    Candidates must fill out the forms available on the website, gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Only those candidates who passed the GPSC Prelims Exam 2022 for the position they applied for will be considered. Only those on the list are eligible to apply for the GPSC Mains Exam 2022.

    The notice stated that candidates must fill out the application form and upload the required certificates. If they do not do either, their application will be overlooked.

    The GPSC Mains Exam 2022 application forms will be available from 1 pm on July 18, 2022, and the deadline will be August 1, 2022, at 1 pm. The examination centre will be in Ahmedabad, and admit cards will be distributed a few days before the exam. GPSC exam dates will also be made available sooner.

    Here's how to apply for GPSC Mains Form 2022: 
    1) Go to the official website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
    2) Click on the GPSC Mains application link
    3) Register and key in the login credentials 
    4) Complete the application form 
    5) Make the payment
    6) Submit and download the application

    Candidates must first read the announcement before applying. The forms will be available beginning at 1 pm on July 18, 2022.

    Also read: SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 24 Assistant Manager positions; know qualifications, fees, process her

    Also read: KPTCL Admit Card 2022 released; know website, details, how to download

    Also read: TS LAWCET 2022: Deadline to submit forms extended till July 15; know details

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIRF Ranking 2022 Miranda House best college IIT Madras best engineering college in India here s the list gcw

    NIRF Ranking 2022: Miranda House best college, IIT Madras best engineering college in India; here's the list

    NIRF Ranking 2022 Union education minister to announce for engineering management college rankings gcw

    NIRF Ranking 2022: Union education minister to announce for engineering, management, college rankings

    ICAI CA Final May results 2022 likely to be announced on July 15 Details here gcw

    ICAI CA Final May results 2022 likely to be announced on July 15; Details here

    SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 24 Assistant Manager positions; know qualifications, fees, process here - adt

    SEBI Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 24 Assistant Manager positions; know qualifications, fees, process her

    KPTCL Admit Card 2022 released; know website, details, how to download - adt

    KPTCL Admit Card 2022 released; know website, details, how to download

    Recent Stories

    NIRF Ranking 2022 Miranda House best college IIT Madras best engineering college in India here s the list gcw

    NIRF Ranking 2022: Miranda House best college, IIT Madras best engineering college in India; here's the list

    Katrina Kaif shares Phone Bhoot new motion poster check out drb

    Katrina Kaif shares Phone Bhoot’s new motion poster; check out

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 285 draw, prize money and more details

    Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 285 draw at 3 pm; prize money and more

    This too shall pass Babar Azam asks out-of-form Virat Kohli to 'stay strong'; wins hearts snt

    'This too shall pass': Babar Azam asks out-of-form Virat Kohli to 'stay strong'; wins hearts

    People aged 18 and above can get free booster doses from today gcw

    People aged 18 and above can get free booster doses from today

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon