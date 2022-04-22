BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22

The Bihar Board Compartment cum special exam admit card for class 10 will be posted on the official site.

Bihar School Examination Board will announce BSEB class 10 compartment exam admit card 2022 on April 22, 2022. The Bihar Board Compartment cum special exam admit card for class 10 will be posted on the official site, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The compartmental-cum-special examination will be conducted on May 5 and will conclude on May 9, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. Students will get extra 15 minutes to read and understand the question paper.

Learn how to download:

Follow the steps to download the admit cards as given below.

1) Go to the official website of the secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2) Click on the Class 10 Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 link on the homepage.

3) Key in the login details and click on submit.

4) The admit card will be on the screen.

5) Check the details and download it.

6) Print a hard copy for further need.

The Board has also issued a helpline number for the candidates; they can connect on 0612- 2232074, 2232257, and 2232239 numbers.

