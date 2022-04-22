Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22

    The Bihar Board Compartment cum special exam admit card for class 10 will be posted on the official site.

    BSEB 2022: Class 10 compartment exam admit card to release on April 22 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    Bihar School Examination Board will announce BSEB class 10 compartment exam admit card 2022 on April 22, 2022. The Bihar Board Compartment cum special exam admit card for class 10 will be posted on the official site, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

    The compartmental-cum-special examination will be conducted on May 5 and will conclude on May 9, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 4:30 pm. Students will get extra 15 minutes to read and understand the question paper. 

     

    Learn how to download:
    Follow the steps to download the admit cards as given below.

    1) Go to the official website of the secondary.biharboardonline.com.
    2) Click on the Class 10 Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 link on the homepage.
    3) Key in the login details and click on submit.
    4) The admit card will be on the screen.
    5) Check the details and download it.
    6) Print a hard copy for further need.

    The Board has also issued a helpline number for the candidates; they can connect on 0612- 2232074, 2232257, and 2232239 numbers.

    Also Read: GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be expected soon; here's how to download

    Also Read: MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET to be held in August; dates to be released soon

    Also Read: UP Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 begin today; know important guidelines

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka 2nd PUC exam begin today know important guidelines you need to follow gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC exam begin today; know important guidelines you need to follow

    GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be expected soon; here's how to download - adt

    GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be expected soon; here's how to download

    MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET to be held in August; dates to be released soon - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET to be held in August; dates to be released soon

    TJEE 2022: Admit cards released, learn how to download - adt

    TJEE 2022: Admit cards released, learn how to download

    ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7; all you need to know - adt

    ICSI CSEET 2022 to be held on May 7; all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25 Know price features and more gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime to be launched on April 25; Know price, features and more

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper-dnm

    Karnataka PU Exam: 2 hijab row petitioners walk out of examination centre after being denied to write paper

    Philippine Boy miraculously survives landslide by hiding inside a refrigerator; watch - gps

    Philippine Boy miraculously survives landslide by hiding inside a refrigerator; watch

    IPL 2022: After 7th successive loss, can Mumbai Indians qualify for play-offs? snt

    IPL 2022: After 7th successive loss, can Mumbai Indians qualify for play-offs?

    India UK working to conclude free trade agreement by year-end: PM Modi-dnm

    India, UK working to conclude free trade agreement by year-end: PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon