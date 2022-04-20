UP Board 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 begin today; know important guidelines

According to the reports, students have been given practical exam centres in the same school where they took the written examinations. Previously, practical tests were held in the schools where the pupils attended.

Students from Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, will take the UP Board 10th and 12th Practical Exams 2022 beginning today, April 20, 2022. The UP Board Practical examinations are scheduled to be held in two stages, the first of which begins today. While the practicals are generally held before the written examinations, this year's procedure was pushed back owing to the state assembly election. The UPMSP practical tests start today, April 20.

According to the reports, students have been given practical exam centres in the same school where they took the written examinations. Previously, practical tests were held in the schools where the pupils attended.

Documents

Candidates must bring a physical copy of their admit card to the test. They will not be permitted to access the premises until they have it. They must also have a government-issued identification card with them.

Guidelines to follow

At the test centre, candidates must wear masks and sanitizer. They are not permitted to transport any gadgets or electrical devices. They must arrive at the exam centre at the time specified on their admission cards.

The UPMSP Class 12 practical examinations will be held in the presence of CCTV cameras. The board has asked schools to make the required preparations and to retain a recording of the test procedure on file. A copy of the video material must be given to the board.

Also Read | Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 results to be announced today; Learn how to check

Students in the UP Board are encouraged not to engage in any malpractice or cheating, since this might result in severe consequences. Electronic gadgets are not permitted. Students at UPMSP are not permitted to bring them inside the test halls. At all times, masks should be worn, and COVID-19 safety standards should be followed.

The UP Class 12 board examinations were scheduled to end on April 12, but owing to a leak of the English question paper on March 30, UPMSP was forced to reschedule the test for April 13 in 24 districts. The Class 12 examinations were place between March 24 and April 13. The UP board result is likely to be published on the official website — upmsp.edu.in — in the final week of May or the first week of June.

Also Read | TBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Tripura Board exam new dates for class 12 announced; check here