MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET to be held in August; dates to be released soon

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022, will be conducted in August 2022. The State Minsiter of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant, tweeted and informed on Thursday. The MH CET will be conducted after the NEET 2022 and JEE 2022 exams.

He tweeted, stating that the CET exams were postponed due to the JEE and NEET exams, and they will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be out soon.

Maharashtra CET 2022 Exam Date will be slated in August. After the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022, both sessions and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022, will be over.

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022, will be conducted in June and July. JEE Main session one will conclude on June 29, and session two will be concluded on July 30, 2022. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET or NEET-UG 2022 Exam is slated to take place on July 17, 2022. The National Testing Agency will execute both the exams.

The dates for various college entrance exams were expected to change after the NTA changed the JEE Main 2022 exam dates on April 6 and postponed the JEE 2022 Exams to June and July. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test will be held after these major competitive exams are completed so that students do not have to compete with college entrance exams for 2022-23 admissions.

Uday Samant announced the dates for the Maharashtra CET, MHT CET 2022 Exams on March 25. The Maharashtra CET Exams 2022 were set to take place in June. These dates have now been rescheduled. MHT CET 2022 New Exam Dates will be released shortly.

