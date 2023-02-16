Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Board Exam 2023 begins; Check out important guidelines to keep in mind

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to start the board examination for class 10 and class 12 today, February 16. As per the schedule, the class 10 UP board final exams will go through March 3 and class 12 exams will conclude on March 4. The final exams will be conducted in two shifts.  Know important guidelines to keep in mind.

    First Published Feb 16, 2023

    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to begin the UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 from February 16. The UP board exams will be held in two shifts. Shift 1 will be a morning shift that begins at 8 am and ends at 11:15 a.m.  The second shift will be in the afternoon, beginning at 2 pm and ending at 5:30 pm. Up to 59 lakh students have signed up to take the UP Board Exam in 2023. On the official website, upmsp.edu.in, the UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 admit card has been made available.

    Guidelines you need to keep in mind: 

    • To enter the test room, students must have their admit cards with them.
    • Arrive at the testing location on time.
    • Students will have an additional 15 minutes to read the test questions.
    • Cutting and overwriting are not allowed.

    • While descriptive questions must be answered on a regular response sheet, MCQs must be completed on an OMR sheet.
    • Read the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet in their entirety before responding to the questions.
    • Avoid bringing electrical devices or other objects into the examination room.
    • Avoiding falsifying and manipulating UP board admission cards is advised for students.
    • Inside the test room, students are only permitted to bring acceptable stationery.
    • Before the test is over, students are not allowed to leave the examination room.

    At each testing location, sector magistrates will be chosen to oversee the fare examination procedure. Once the test is finished, these magistrates will send a daily report to the District Inspector of Schools together with the District Magistrate in order to track daily activities on the subject.

    A separate room will also be assigned, apart from the principal's chamber, for tight oversight of the test papers. The original test papers or duplicates will be stored in a cabinet with a double lock, and a CCTV will be installed for continuous surveillance.

