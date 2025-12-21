UPSC Interview Preparation: Top 5 Tricky GK Questions You Should Know
UPSC Interview Tricky Questions: Discover 5 seemingly simple yet tricky GK questions often asked in the UPSC interview that test candidates’ general knowledge, logic, and scientific understanding.
Why does a spoon in a glass of water look bent?
Answer: Due to light refraction. When light moves from air to water, it bends, making the spoon appear bent or broken.
Which creature has five eyes?
Answer: The honeybee. It has two large compound eyes and three smaller simple eyes that help it sense light and direction.
Which creature has the most expensive blood?
Answer: The Horseshoe Crab. Its blue blood is used to test medicines, making it the most expensive blood in the world.
Where are purple apples found?
Answer: China. This rare species is mainly found in China. This question tests a candidate's awareness of global biodiversity.
What is the most expensive substance in the world?
Answer: Uranium. This radioactive element is used for nuclear power, and its rarity makes it extremely valuable.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.